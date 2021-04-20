Dane County announces first solar-powered park and campground

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi marked the start of Earth Week on April 19 by announcing Dane County’s first solar-powered park and campground.
New solar projects at William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park and Lussier Family Heritage Center are moving the county closer to its goal of using 100 percent renewable energy at county facilities, a release from the county said.
“I’m thrilled to have these new solar projects powering our park to help inspire and educate people on the importance of protecting our environment and combating climate change,” said County Executive Parisi. “Our first solar-powered campground brings Dane County one step closer to achieving our commitment to becoming 100% renewable at county-owned facilities.”
More than 460 panels on four buildings at William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park will provide electricity to campers and visitors. a 66 kilowatt (kW) solar energy system was installed at the park’s campground, the release said. The system includes solar panels on the roof of the shower building and on the roof of a shelter. This system will yield almost 90% of the electricity used at the campground, including the electric usage at 39 camp sites.
The solar system for the Lussier Family Heritage Center includes panels on the roof of the Center and on a park shelter along the Capital City Trail adjacent to Lake Farm Road. This 76 kW solar energy system will provide more than 90% of the power needed for the center, the release said. An electric vehicle charging station has also been installed.
The 9 megawatt (MW) Dane County/MGE Airport solar project began operating late last year. With that project, Dane County owns more solar systems than any other county in Wisconsin, generating more than 800 kW of power at 16 facilities, the release said. These projects generate enough electricity to provide Dane County with 45% of the energy used by all county-owned facilities.
There is an interactive map showing all Dane County’s existing projects, as well as solar projects at local governments and businesses, available to the public. Access it at the Dane County Office of Energy and Climate Change’s website: https://daneclimateaction.org/maps.
