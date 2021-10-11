Cambridge football knocked off by Markesan

After a week off, the Cambridge Blue Jays returned to the football field with a 53-20 loss to Markesan on Friday, Oct. 8.
“I think it helped us for sure,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Klingbeil about the week off. “It also gave us some time to physically recover too, so I think that was a breath of fresh air, the bumps and bruises got healed up.”
Markesan put Cambridge in a 20-7 hole after the first quarter and increased its lead to 33-13 at halftime. After three quarters, Markesan went up 46-13 and won 53-20.
Senior quarterback Jace Horton completed 16 of 24 passes for 259 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
“That’s the best performance all year for him, and it really brings our passing game element to the offense that we’ve not been able to have. Jace managed the ball well too, I mean there were times where guys were covered, and he waited and he picked the targets,” said Klingbeil.
Horton’s two touchdown passes went to senior wide receiver Sully Schlieckau, who had four catches for 72 yards. Senior tight end Eli Stein recorded five catches for 117 yards. Senior running back Trey Colts had 19 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, senior defensive lineman Tucker Tesdal led the defense with nine tackles. Stein wrapped up seven tackles and forced a fumble. Senior linebacker Logan Knutson and freshman defensive back Keifer Parish each forced a fumble as well.
The Markesan three-headed rushing trio of Hayden Quade, Ryan Mast and Tyler Mast accounted for 384 rushing yards and scored seven touchdowns.
Cambridge (3-5 overall, 2-4 conference) will need to win at home against Clinton (4-4 overall, 2-4 conference) on homecoming night at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15.
“Our kids will be excited for that and the opportunity to play again,” said Klingbeil. “All we can control is how we play. Whatever formula gets multiplied or divided to figure out what teams are in and what teams are out, that’s out of our control.”