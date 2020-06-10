The building was too quiet, sixth-grade Andrew Christianson recalls thinking, as he cleaned out his Deerfield Elementary School classroom in early May.
“I had to put music on. School’s not supposed to be quiet,” Christianson said. “You spend so much time there with the kids that it’s weird to be there by yourself.”
Deerfield Elementary School teachers brought this school year to a close on June 3, after children went home on March 13 due to COVID-19 and never returned, with virtual classes replacing in-person instruction.
Teachers cleaned out their classrooms in May and tried to bring closure to a very different school year.
First-grade teacher Kristin Leigh called that ending “bittersweet.” In 22 years of teaching, she said 2020 was like no other.
“I’ll never forget this year,” Leigh said. “It was a year of understanding the word of patience and flexibility. It had its ups, it had its tough spots, but we made it through.”
“It’s so strange and different not having that closure at the end of the school year,” Christianson agreed.
Third-grade DES teacher Madison Wisner was in her first year of teaching. She called the end “bizarre.”
“It’s definitely not how I envisioned the end of the school year (was going) to wrap up,” Wisner said.
Deerfield Elementary teachers tried to end the school year with some fun.
In their last video call of the year, Wisner took her class on a virtual tour of the San Diego Zoo.
Fifth-grade teacher Amanda Wycklendt hosted a virtual scavenger hunt for her students, wrote them notes and planned a trivia game for their last virtual class meeting.
Leigh made a farewell video for her class and gave each student a bag of goodies.
For Christianson, it was important to have “a chance to wrap things up and say goodbye.”
“Our kids go off to middle school,” he said. “That’s made it even a little bit more strange or surreal. They’re literally never coming back here.”
Christianson wrapped up the year with a trivia game for students, and shared advice in their last video call about moving on to middle school.
“I tried to do what I would have done sitting in the classroom,” Christianson said. “Whether that was more for them or more for me, I don’t know.”
Several teachers volunteered to hand out student materials at the pick-up events at DES last week. Wycklendt said it was nice to have a chance to send students off.
“It was nice to see some of my students and hand them their things and say goodbye one last time before summer. It helped with having closure...but it’s not the same as being able to say goodbye to everybody,” Wycklendt said.
Wycklendt said she didn’t get to say goodbye or meet with all of her students, which was sad. And it wasn’t the same as cleaning out desks and playing games in person during High Five Day, which was done virtually this year, the teachers said.
Wisner said she’d envisioned year-end activities like class-wide awards and lessons outside.
“There were a couple fun things that I had in mind that I just had to put on the back burner until next year,” Wisner said.
Leigh said it was emotional, coming back in May to an empty classroom that hadn’t been used since March. She said during an activity on March 13, a student left a whiteboard in the front of the room on which was written “the end.”
She called it “eerie.”
“That was really hard,” she said.
Wycklendt agreed it was strange to clean out classrooms without student help or staff nearby. Usually it’s a collaborative process, she said.
“It wasn’t the same without having the kids helping,” she said.
Wisner called it all “surreal.”
“It was exactly how we left it...Water bottles on the desk and papers from what we were learning,” Wisner said.
Christianson said teachers signed up for times to clean out their rooms, to limit the number of people in the building at once. He was all alone when he cleaned out his room in the sixth-grade wing.
“It’s kind of half dark and there’s nobody else around,” Christianson said. “The calendar said (it’s) March but it’s May...It was just kind of odd.”
Despite the distance, all four teachers said they were able to build meaningful connections with their students during the school closure.
The teachers said they held individual video calls with students, as well as full-class meetings.
“I got to know some students that I might not have gotten to know as well, because I was able to have more individual time with them,” Wycklendt said.
Wisner and Leigh agreed.
“It’s so personal and you’re with them in their homes,” Wisner said. “I feel like I know a lot more about the families.”
“My class has now seen my family, my pets, my home. We just have a different connection that way,” Leigh said. “These kids definitely have a place in my heart.”
Christianson said his full-class meetings “turned into more of just connecting with each other, and chit-chat.”
Wycklendt organized small-group video calls, to give students a chance to talk to their friends. Not all students had access to devices that let them keep in touch with friends they weren’t seeing in person, she said.
In his classroom, Christianson plays a song from a different year every day, starting with classical and running through the present day. He was able to continue that tradition throughout distance learning, sending students Youtube links.
Distance learning was meant to help students maintain their skills from this year, instead of learning new ones. Wycklendt said she appreciates families for their flexibility in doing that.
“We’re really thankful that (families) were so patient with the process of trying to figure this out together, because we were new to it,” Wycklendt said.
“We worked through it together,” Leigh said. “We did the best that we could.”
