Cambridge boys basketball has season end at Belleville

The Cambridge boys basketball team saw their season come to a close with an 87-60 loss to Belleville on Friday, Mar. 4.
“The game was a little bit of a microcosm of the entire year in that first half,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Jeffrey. “We were able to settle ourselves after their hot start, but then we had five or six bad possessions where we had some quick shots and a couple of turnovers, and they hit three 3-pointers in that period of time and they were able to get the lead up to 20 points, so that put us in a difficult position.”
Senior guard Trey Colts recorded 12 points and grabbed five rebounds for Cambridge. Freshman guard Matt Buckman scored 11 points, and senior forward Max Heth added 10 points.
Trevor Syse of Belleville (20-6) scored a game-high 23 points, recording 20 points in the first half.
“Our hope was to slow the pace of the game down, limit their possessions if possible,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Jeffrey. “They really thrive off steals, they like to get out and run the floor, which isn’t necessarily the style of play we’ve kind of had the most success with this year, so we were trying to slow it down, it’s just early foul trouble that hurt us.”
Cambridge freshman guard Drew Holzhueter recorded a season-high nine points.
“He’s really come on at the end of the season, and the game against Belleville was hopefully his coming out,” said Jeffery. “We’re looking forward to having Drew for three more years.”
Cambridge ends its season with a record of 11-15. The seniors graduating from the program are Trey Colts, Max Heth, Jace Horton, Aidan Schroeder and Tucker Tesdal.