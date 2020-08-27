Taking advantage of its high school’s location in Jefferson County, where there are COVID-19 public health guidelines but no gathering restrictions like in neighboring Dane County, the Cambridge School Board has voted to start 60 special education students in grades 3-12 in-person at CHS on Sept. 1.
The school board’s unanimous vote on Aug. 24 was based on a recommendation from its administrative team. It followed about two hours of discussion in which some board members and administrators were gathered at the high school building, while other school board members and nearly 50 additional community members joined in virtually.
Community members attending the meeting virtually were allowed to speak and to post comments and questions in a monitored chat room.
Until last Friday, Aug. 21, Cambridge had a plan that was moving steadily forward for all students through grade five, including special education students at those grade levels, to return in-person on Sept. 1 to Cambridge Elementary School, as they would have in a non-pandemic year.
Nikolay Middle School and Cambridge High School students, including special education students who regularly attend those buildings, were meanwhile going to learn virtually for a few weeks, before phasing back to in-person learning beginning the third week of September.
A Dane County public health order issued Friday night, Aug. 21, upended much of that plan.
The order issued by Public Health Madison and Dane County requires all school buildings located in Dane County to begin the year virtually for students in third grade and older. Children in second grade and younger can begin in-person.
In Dane County, only children in second grade and younger are being allowed to return in-person for now because public health benchmarks for in-person school are progressively more stringent for older students.
The Cambridge school district is in a unique position, split by the Dane-Jefferson County line.
Cambridge Elementary School and Nikolay Middle School are in Dane County, subject to its public health rules including the virtual school order that came down on Aug. 21.
The high school property, meanwhile, is in Jefferson County and subject only to that county's coronavirus public health guidance, which school district officials have said they are striving to adhere to but are not legally bound to follow.
School board members and administrators said, in fact, at the Aug. 24 meeting that most school districts in Jefferson County are starting the year with all students in-person, in conflict with the county’s guidance.
Based on its current COVID-19 metrics, Jefferson County's public health department is recommending that students in fifth-grade and younger, and those in special education, be the only ones to start the school year in-person. Non-special-education sixth through-twelfth-graders should start the year virtually, Jefferson County has recommended.
School Board members acknowledged that their decision to bring elementary and middle school-aged special education students to the high school building circumvents the Aug. 21 Dane County school closure order, by intentionally moving those students to a site just over the county line. Board members and administrators justified the decision, however, saying it’s legally permissible and that those special education students are at high risk for falling behind academically during virtual learning. They also have other needs that make learning in-person with special education teachers in the same room the best option for them.
A team of special education teachers from the district’s three buildings will work in-person at the high school with the 60 students.
School board member Jim Womble said the priority for placement in-person at the high school “should be on students that are of the highest risk. If we are going to do something like having classes at the high school, those are the students we should focus on.”
The school board also discussed at length on Aug. 24, but didn’t taken any action, on a suggestion to offer in-person learning at the high school building for a second group of about 100 middle and high school students who are not in special education, but who have been flagged as being at high risk of not succeeding in virtual learning.
Superintendent Bernie Nikolay said the school district first flagged these students during virtual learning last spring, when it became clear that they would not do well in that learning format. Jefferson County is currently recommending that these students start the fall virtually.
Neither did the school board act on a related suggestion that those 100 students be given priority for returning in-person to the high school building, perhaps before non-special-education ninth-through-twelfth-graders who are now scheduled to return beginning the third week of September. School board members said discussion about bringing those 100 students back in-person could continue in coming weeks.
“The board needs to be mindful of how that feels in a few weeks, if there are other kids who might need more priority,” School Board President Smithback-Travis said.
Some community members additionally asked at the Aug. 24 meeting whether the school district would consider starting all students in grades 3-5 in-person at the high school building on Sept. 1, in addition to the special education students in grades 3-12. Dane County’s order to close elementary school buildings to students in grades 3-5 is a significant hardship for those students and their families, they said.
“There are people in the community who would like us to do this, especially parents whose children are directly impacted,” Nikolay acknowledged. Nikolay said he has spoken this week with several parents of that mindset “who probably speak for a much larger group.”
One community member optimistically envisioned that by mid-September, as the scheduled return of all ninth-through-twelfth-graders to CHS approaches, public health metrics will have improved enough that all third-through-fifth-graders could by then be cleared to return to CES.
Nikolay cautioned, however, that that might not prove to be the case. He said if the school district were to start all third-through-fifth-graders in-person at the high school building, and the metrics didn’t improve by mid-September, a difficult situation would ensue in which the high school building would begin to reopen for students in grades 9-12, squeezing out those third-through-fifth-graders for whom there would no longer be room at the high school and who would have nowhere else to go with CES still closed to them.
Nikolay and Cambridge High School Principal Keith Schneider said there’s enough space at the high school building for third-through-eighth-grade special education students, and likely enough space for middle school at-risk students, once all high school students return in-person. But Schneider and Nikolay said keeping all third-through-fifth-graders at the high school on top of all that would exceed the building’s capacity in a time of social distancing.
Nikolay cited other factors in the administrative team's recommendation to not bring all 3-5-graders to the high school building for in-person learning, include that furniture and the space in general are not designed for young children, that the elementary school staff are confident they can offer a strong virtual learning plan for children in those grades, and that there is a general discomfort about having children as young as third grade in the same building as high schoolers.
Schneider also said the number of students at the high school has to be limited in order to proceed with a daily rigorous cleaning schedule in which rooms must be vacated on a rotating basis so custodial staff can access them.
And Schneider and Nikolay said the school district has made a commitment to high school families to bring their students back beginning in mid-September, and the school district would like to keep that promise.
“I would like to give our high school families confidence that they would be able to come back,” as planned, Nikolay said.
Some community members and school board members lamented the timing of the Dane County order that came down only 10 days before the start of the fall term, after teachers and administrators were well underway in their preparations.
School Board member Sean Marren said the order overrode “the thoughtful and laborious process that this board has gone through,” to prepare all CES students for in-person learning. “And the time that we have put in has paled in comparison to what our administrators have gone through.”
“To throw us into a weekend frenzy right before schools opens is not right,” Marren said.
Ultimately, school board members said Jefferson County metrics may end up being only one factor considered to return students in-person to the high school building.
“We would use those as well as our experience on the ground, and information from or administrators,” School Board member Courtney Reed-Jenkins said. “It’s not a single metric where we would say ‘when we hit this this happens.’ It’s a more nuanced decision-making process.”
Reed-Jenkins said the school board could find itself voting to not bring high school students back if public health metrics in Jefferson County deteriorate over the next few weeks, adding that she would be “a little hesitant to move forward with our ninth-graders going back in three weeks if we’re in the orange or red (Jefferson County metrics). I don’t know that I would be comfortable with that.”
Nikolay said Dane County metrics are currently hovering just above a line that allows middle school-age students to return in-person. That would have to fall below the line and remain there for four consecutive weeks before the middle school building could reopen, he said.
“At the very best, we are four weeks away from those students returning,” Nikolay said.
Nikolay also said he believes it will be at least four weeks before Dane County allows all third-through-fifth graders to return in-person to school buildings.
Nikolay also warned that Dane County metrics are currently hovering around a line that, if hit, would force the closure of school buildings to children in second-grade and younger.
