April 29 Art and Life Calendar

REGIONAL
May 22: Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast
The Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast is happening this year on May 22 at the Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave. in Jefferson. The event includes breakfast using products from local farms, music and more. The proceeds from the breakfast will also go to benefit scholarships and grants for local students. More information: jcfairpark.com/p/ fair-park/dairy-breakfast.
CAMBRIDGE
April 29: Downtown Shop Hop
Local businesses in downtown Cambridge are holding a Shop Hop event on Thursday, April 29 from 5-9 p.m. Participants can visit area businesses, collect prizes from each location, and collect stamps on a passport to win raffle prizes. Tickets are $20 per person, and include a goodie bag. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Cambridge Area Resource Team. Participating businesses include: Cambridge Market, Premiere Couture, The Garment Shop, Mary Kay consultant Tobi Bolt, Rowe Pottery, Plans in Paradise, Avid Gardener, Anew Vintage Dream, Details Boutique, Revive Salt Room & Sauna, Amanda Reed Skin Care, Little Joys Childrens boutique, Ruby Rose Gallery and others. Masks are required and public health orders will be followed.
April 29: Dementia Care program
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County is hosting a session with the county’s Dementia Care Specialist on Thursday, April 29 at 12 p.m. virtually. The session will cover what dementia is, what causes it and what resources are available in Jefferson County. Pre-register for the session and receive meeting access by calling (920) 675-4035 or emailing HeatherJ@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
May 1-2: Spring Pottery Tour
The Clay Collective is holding its ninth-annual Spring Pottery Tour on Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Members of the Clay Collective, a group of local potters, and 12 guest potters will open their art studios in Cambridge, Lake Mills and Johnson Creek for a free self-guided tour. Covid-19 guidelines like masks and social distancing will be followed.
May 8: CAP Play Place
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is offering open play time once a month to families to play in the CAP C.A.R.E. rooms. CAP C.A.R.E. is opening its spaces at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water Street, on May 8 from 1-3 p.m. The cost is $6 for children ages 2-12, and free for chaperones. Pay at the door with exact cash, or pre-register at cambridgecap.net.
May 15: ShredFest
Badger Bank in Cambridge is holding ShredFest on Saturday, May 15 from 9-11 a.m. at 102 W. Main Street. Shred-it Document Destruction Company will provide a large shredding truck, to dispose of waste paper. The event is meant to reduce the risk of identity theft by shredding paper containing sensitive personal information, and increase sustainability. More information: www.BadgerBank.bank.
May 21: Outdoor Movie Night
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding an outdoor movie night on Friday, May 21 from 8-11 p.m. at the Cambridge Elementary School baseball field, 802 W. Water Street. CAP will be showing The Greatest Showman outdoors. Admission to the event is free, and concessions and glow sticks will be sold as a fundraiser for CAP C.A.R.E. Families should bring their own blankets and chairs to set up on the field. Yard games and the playground will be available from 8 p.m. until the start of the movie. Masks and social distancing encouraged. More information: (608) 423-8108.
DEERFIELD
April 30: Garage Sale listing
The Deerfield Community Center is organizing a free listing for community garage sales being held May 6-8. Email events@dccenter.org with your address, days and times of your sale and items to highlight, in order to be added to the listing.
May 6-8: Community garage sales
The annual community-wide garage sale weekend is May 6-8. The Deerfield Community Center is organizing a free listing for garage sales that weekend, including addresses, dates and times and items for sale. The deadline to add your garage sale to the listing is April 30. Visit www.dccenter.org to view the sale listing, or pick up a paper copy at one of the gas stations. More information: events@dccenter.org.
May 7: DCC Brat Stand
The Deerfield Community Center is selling brats and concessions on Friday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the DCC parking Lot, 10 Liberty St. On the menu will be brats, hot dogs, popcorn, bottled water and sweet treats. Purchase meals online at: https://forms.gle/U7WGPpQThvkE6WZh9.
May 12: Josh Fischer Memorial Spaghetti Dinner
The Deerfield Community Center is holding a to-go meal to benefit the Josh Fischer Memorial Scholarship Fund on Wednesday, May 12. Dinners must be ordered by May 11 at 11:59 p.m., and picked up from 5-6:30 p.m. at 10 Liberty Street. To order a meal, visit https://forms.gle/MMkSjQKGVraMcWRQA.
May 15: Deerfield Farmers Market
The Deerfield Farmers Market will open for the season on Saturday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking lot of Deerfield Lutheran Church, 206 S. Main Street. The 2021 market will run every Saturday through Oct. 16. All current Dane County COVID-19 rules will apply this season, including social distancing and a face mask requirement for all shoppers and vendors. More information: deerfieldfarmmarket@gmail.com.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.
