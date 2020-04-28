And in the end, in 2020, we were left with this: solemn local cemetery observances on Memorial Day and a wreath on a downtown Cambridge monument.
No parade. No French toast fire department breakfast. No community park gathering with speeches and songs and hand-over-your-ears gun salutes.
Like most of you, our family is mourning the cancelation of this year’s Cambridge Memorial Day festivities.
Except for one year when we ventured to Monona, the Memorial Parade in downtown Cambridge has been a must-do for our family for 20 years.
When the Village Bakery was open, we got downtown early for donuts. We’ve gotten pre-parade coffee from a succession of coffee shops. We’ve gotten sandwiches afterward and spent the afternoon at Lake Ripley.
Even the year Main Street was torn up, when it poured rain and our son was young enough to be in a stroller, we stood on North Street under umbrellas, watching the sodden, detoured parade.
But as we mourn the loss of this annual community gathering, it occurred to me, ironically, that we’re mourning a holiday born out of mourning.
Memorial Day was first observed in 1868, in the aftermath of the Civil War in which 620,000 soldiers died.
The holiday has gained deeper meaning in the ensuing 152 years as the nation has mourned the loss of soldiers in battle in many global wars and conflicts.
But it’s also, in many respects, lost meaning, as its focus has tipped perhaps too much toward picnics and parades.
Memorial Day 2020 offers an opportunity to solitarily remember why we mark this holiday, to think again about the terrible personal toll that led to its creation.
There are war monuments in both Veteran’s Park in downtown Cambridge and in Fireman’s Park in downtown Deerfield.
This year, Cambridge won’t have a parade. The beach won’t be open. We might be able to find a take-out sandwich, or maybe we’ll grill four brats on our deck and call it a day.
But at some point before May 27, our family is going to lay a flower on each of our local war monuments, as a reminder of the ultimate sacrifice paid by our local soldiers. We’re going to reflect, in our quiet isolation, without the background noise of a parade, on the true meaning of mourning. We encourage your family to do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.