2020-21 Blue Jay Hall of Honor Inductees Announced

The School District of Cambridge has announced its 2020-21 Blue Jay Hall of Honor and Athletic Hall of Fame recipients.
The Distinguished Alumni of the Year is Richard Horton. The Community Member of the Year is Nancy Brattlie. The Cambridge Blue Jay Athletic Hall of Fame inductees for 2020-21 are Jon Biermeier, Tim DeForest, John Leadholm and Wendy Johnson-Zimmick.
They’ll be recognized at the school district’s 12th annual Blue Jay Hall of Honor Banquet on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Lake Ripley Country Club. A social hour will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and an awards ceremony.
An open house will also be held on Sept. 25, at 3:30 p.m. at Cambridge High School, to provide tours of the Blue Jay Hall of Honor and see first-hand what a celebrated element of CHS the “Hall” has become.
Banquet tickets will go on sale Monday, Aug. 30 and will be available for purchase at the Cambridge School District Office (located on the west end of CHS) and the Dean Lund American Family Insurance Office in downtown Cambridge. Tickets are $35 for each adults and $15 for student in grades K-12. Please make your ticket arrangements by Friday, Sept. 17, at either location.
For more information call the Cambridge School District office: (608) 423-4345.