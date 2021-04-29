Virtual art show is this weekend

A regional art show for local non-professional artists is happening virtually this weekend.
The Wisconsin Regional Art Program will hold its fifth Cambridge art show on Saturday, May 1. For the second year in a row, the show will be held virtually.
Coordinator Jill Jensen said she’d hoped to have an in-person show this year, after taking the show virtual last May due to COVID-19. But, Jensen said, it was just too early to have the event face-to-face.
The virtual show will display the work of 34 local artists. Creators took photos of their work, which will be displayed in a virtual gallery. The online gallery will be open to the public, and a link will be available soon, Jensen said.
The program is geared toward non-professional artists, displaying their work in a noncompetitive exhibit with informational workshops and critique sessions.
“The Wisconsin Regional Art Program is a great way for emerging artists to begin showing their art. Awards are given out, but the emphasis is on education,” Jensen said.
The art show will be judged by Maria Amalia, a visual artist with a Master of Fine Arts degree from UW-Madison. Amalia creates with paper and textile objects, referring to memories of experiences. Amalia will also be leading a workshop on May 1 over Zoom.
WRAP was created by the UW-Madison, housed in the agricultural department and associated with the department of Continuing Studies. Now the program is run through the Association of Wisconsin Artists.
Jensen called it “a program with a rich history,” created 80 years ago.
“The concept was a part of the inception of the Wisconsin Idea,” she said.
WRAP will hold several regional art shows across the state this spring, and selects a few pieces from each show for a statewide show in downtown Madison, the program’s website said.
“The program continues to be strong with 19 annual exhibitions and workshops,” Jensen said.
