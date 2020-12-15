A strong community has a high level of local, intentional political engagement.
In an annual test of where we fall on that spectrum, we’re getting ready to set the ballots for area school board, village board and town board elections. (Dane and Jefferson county board members are not up for election in 2021).
Those elections will happen in April.
Our hope is that the spring ballots are full of incumbents and challengers, all prepared to vigorously debate local issues and to lay out their visions for the future. We hope this spring’s contests draw challengers who respectfully question how and why things have been done.
Our local elected officials commit to long meetings and make hard decisions that affect our children’s education, property taxes, business development, downtown vitality, and funding for an array of services from sewer and water to libraries, parks, police, fire and EMS.
Occasionally, a challenger enters a race out of displeasure with the incumbent or current board’s actions in general.
More often, though, it’s positive sign when new faces emerge. It shows that local residents are paying attention and forces incumbents to defend their records.
We champion April candidacies. The more people on the ballot, the better.
One benefit of contested races is the opportunity to hear directly from candidates at local election forums. Those have been sponsored in recent years by the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent and held in February. They’ve been moderated by our news staff.
Candidates in uncontested races aren’t invited to take part in election forums. And so, the more people on the ballot, the better these conversations.
If it’s not possible to hold in-person forums this February due to the ongoing pandemic, we’ll figure out a way to hold them online.
In the Cambridge and Deerfield area — including in the villages of Rockdale, Cambridge and Deerfield and Towns of Oakland, Deerfield and Christiana, and in the Cambridge and Deerfield School Districts — there are two dozen seats on the ballot in the spring.
We urge local residents who can make the commitment to run.
Nomination papers could be obtained from village, town and school district offices beginning Dec. 1. They must be circulated and returned by Jan. 5.
The deadline for incumbents to file non-candidacy papers is Dec. 28.
We look forward to seeing who takes up the challenge, and to gathering — in person or virtually — for debate late this winter.
