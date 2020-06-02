As COVID Spring becomes COVID Summer, communities around Wisconsin are latching onto a great idea to help struggling restaurants.
It’s pretty easy, really, capitalizing on warm weather, late-evening sunsets and a recognition that we have been cooped up inside for a very long, cold, wet spring.
Around the state, municipalities are simplifying their sidewalk café permit processes, and in some case waiving permit fees, to allow restaurants to temporarily put tables in parking lots, on blocked off streets and in other spaces adjacent to their buildings.
Communities that are easing rules include Madison, Sheboygan and Wausau.
The idea is to draw customers who remain worried about eating inside a restaurant due to COVID-19. Yet, they’ve also had their fill of eating takeout at home.
Eating at an outdoor café may offer the additional breathing space both customers and restaurant owners need.
In some communities, there’s been talk of having café nights, where multiple restaurants share a cordoned-off alley, lot or other outdoor space on a series of scheduled evenings over the summer.
Locally, some people will worry that expanding outdoor cafes will draw large crowds of local residents and non-local visitors, violating public health orders on large gatherings where such public health orders remain in place, and simply being a concern elsewhere.
But if the last couple of weeks have shown anything, it’s that a significant segment of the population is still sticking to carryout and many people are still staying home.
The number of people venturing out to restaurants remains anemic, despite loosened rules.
Given that, we’d argue that the chance of large crowds gathering in Cambridge or Deerfield because a few more tables have been put out, will remain small for the time being.
I would help bolster the bottom lines of our area restaurants.
In Cambridge, there are spaces where this could easily happen. There’s Mill Street that has been blocked off in recent summers for the Keystone Grill’s RibFest. During Midwest Fire Fest in recent past summers, a blocked-off North Pleasant has been lined with food carts. Portions of Spring Water Alley and/or the Amundson Community Center parking lot could easily be blocked off and set with tables.
In Deerfield, an obvious choice to block off and set with tables is Park Drive between Main Street and Fireman’s Park. Allowing tables in the parking lot outside the Pickle Tree restaurant on the village’s south side also seems feasible.
With fairs and festivals canceled this summer, going out to eat may be one of our few remaining sources of local entertainment.
We hope Cambridge and Deerfield municipal leaders consider following the lead other communities by making it easier for local restaurants to place tables outside.
We hope municipalities consider, too, the novel idea of outdoor café nights, as take-out weary restaurant-goers look for additional ways to support their favorite local eateries.
Allowing a few more tables outside could be good for customers and restaurant owners alike.
