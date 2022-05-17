 Skip to main content
UTICA HOME TALENT

Utica Association defeats Stoughton

  • Updated

The Utica Association started off its season with a 7-0 win over the defending 2021 Home Talent Champions, the Stoughton Merchants, on Saturday, May 14.

The Association scored twice in the top of the second inning, added a run in the third and pushed across two runs in the fifth and eighth innings.

Max Gartzke hit a home run and Brock Wanninger went two-for-three. Ben Hildebrandt and Jacob Sanders each recorded two hits.

