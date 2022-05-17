hot UTICA HOME TALENT Utica Association defeats Stoughton By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email May 17, 2022 May 17, 2022 Updated 11 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Utica Association started off its season with a 7-0 win over the defending 2021 Home Talent Champions, the Stoughton Merchants, on Saturday, May 14.The Association scored twice in the top of the second inning, added a run in the third and pushed across two runs in the fifth and eighth innings.Max Gartzke hit a home run and Brock Wanninger went two-for-three. Ben Hildebrandt and Jacob Sanders each recorded two hits. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Utica Home Talent csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today