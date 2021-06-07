June 10 Art and Life Calendar

REGIONAL
Dane County Humane Society training classes
The Dane County Humane Society is offering dog-training classes, running from May to November. Online registration is required at www.giveshelter.org/dog-training. The society is offering in-person courses running for six weeks in the spring, summer and fall. Course topics include puppy preschool, canine kindergarten, behavior fundamentals and intermediate behavior. It’s also offering a virtual workshop on loose leash walking from May 12 to Nov. 10, which includes a 90-minute virtual workshop and a 30-minute private lesson. More information: www.giveshelter.org.
ROCKDALE
Church Summer Suppers canceled
Due to COVID-19, the Rockdale Lutheran Church ladies will not be hosting summer suppers in 2021. They hope to bring those back in 2022 and are currently discussing whether to hold their annual Meatball Supper in October, with more news on that soon.
CAMBRIDGE
Cambridge Summer Library Program
The Cambridge Library Virtual Summer Reading Program, "Tails and Tales," kicks off in mid-June. Upcoming weekly programs and the date they'll be posted to the library's Facebook page and website include: Cambridge 4-H Chickens (June 17), Turtle Dance Music Comedy Show Concert (June 23), Puppet Story with Shannon (June 30). Reading minutes may be logged online at cambridgelib.beanstack.org. I Spy sheets can be picked up at the library on June 17; take a walk, find 20 items and return it for a treat. More information: (608) 423-3900.
Milwaukee Zoo passes
The Cambridge Community Library now has free passes to the Milwaukee County Zoo, courtesy of the Friends of the Cambridge Community Library.
The library has two passes available to check-out for a three day period by adults with a valid Cambridge Community Library card. Each pass lets up to eight people and parking for one vehicle, or ten people without parking, into the Milwaukee County Zoo for free. Pass holders also receive a 10% discount at the gift shop. And zoo visitors can bring in their own food and beverages.
Thursdays: Outdoor Knitting Group
A free outdoor knitting group organized by Kaleidoscope Fibers in Cambridge is meeting Thursdays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in Veteran's Park in downtown Cambridge. Bring a project and a chair. More information: kafibers@gmail.com
June 10: Wild Rumpus Circus Show
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is welcoming the Wild Rumpus Circus Show to the Cambridge Elementary School gym on Thursday, June 10 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 for children, chaperones are free. Register online at www.cambridgecap.net or pay at the door.
June 12: Free firewood harvest
The Lake Ripley Management District is hosting a free firewood harvest event Saturday June 12 at 9 a.m. at its lake preserve, N4341 County Road A, in the town of Oakland. All the wood you want is available, from trees harvested by the management district. Bring your own supplies to cut and haul wood. More information: (608) 423-4537 or ripley@oaklandtown.com
June 18: Lions Club pizza sale
The Cambridge Area Lions Club is offering grilled made-to-order pizzas on Friday, June 18 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the lions clubhouse next to the Cambridge Wildlife and Fishing Area on Lagoon Road. Order pizza ahead of time, pick up on June 18 and take home or have a picnic by the pond. The club usually makes these grilled pizzas at the annual outdoor summer concerts in Veterans Park. More information: cambridgelions@yahoo.com.
DEERFIELD
Summer library registration
Online registration for the Deerfield Summer Library Program, “Tails & Tales,” is underway at deerfieldpubliclibrary.beanstack.org. or by dropping into the library at 12 W. Nelson St. There are activities for all ages groups. Registration goes through June 12. More information is on the library’s website: deerfieldpubliclibrary.org.
June 9: Blood drive
The Deerfield High School student council will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross on Wednesday, June 9 from 1-6 p.m. at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org.
June 12: Deerfield Farmers Market
The Deerfield Farmers Market will be open every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking lot of Deerfield Lutheran Church, 206 S. Main Street. The 2021 market opened May 15, and will run every Saturday through Oct. 16. More information: deerfieldfarmmarket@gmail.com.
