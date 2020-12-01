While it pushes for more information from the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission, on the per-property taxpayer impact of a proposed station expansion, the Cambridge Village Board is preparing to pay a financial consultant to produce its own data.
The Village Board voted unanimously on Nov. 24 to seek a quote on the cost to hire Ehlers, Inc., of Madison, to set for it a per-$100,000-of-assessed-value cost to village taxpayers for Cambridge’s portion of the proposed $6.5 million fire and EMS station expansion.
In the meantime, Cambridge Village President Mark McNally said he will approach the fire and EMS commission about holding an emergency meeting in December to discuss, among other issues, whether the commission or the five municipalitiesrepresented on it are responsible for finalizing their per-$100,000 figures and their legal referendum language.
The Village Board has committed to putting its portion of the station expansion cost on Cambridge’s April 2021 ballot. Village Administrator Lisa Moen by state statute, Cambridge must finalize its referendum language by Jan. 26, 70 days before the election.
The commission normally meets every-other-month and is not scheduled to meet again until mid-January.
Cambridge, Rockdale and the Towns of Christiana, Oakland and Lake Mills have long split the annual costs of providing area fire and EMS service five ways based on their equalized values.
The five are also proposed to split the $6.5 million fire and EMS station expansion cost by equalized value.
Based on its 2019 equalized value, about 25 percent of the cost of the station expansion, or about $1.67 million, would be Cambridge’s responsibility. Another 49 percent would be funded by the Town of Oakland, 20 percent by the Town of Christiana, 3.5 percent by the Town of Lake Mills and 2.5 percent by the Village of Rockdale.
Several different per-$100,000 figures have been released by the commission this year, all rough ballpark estimates that officials have said could be blanketly applied to any of the five municipalities.
Keller, Inc., the Kaukauna design-build firm hired by the commission to plan for the station, suggested in April that the impact for the owner of a $100,000 home in all five municipalities might be near $90 per year for 20 years.
Subsequently, in mid-May, Cambridge Fire Chief Terry Johnson offered new analysis suggesting that a $5.75 million expansion project would in fact likely cost the owner of a $100,000 home just $44 per year for 20 years. Johnson’s analysis further suggested that the owner of a $100,000 home would pay $46 per year for a $6 million station expansion and $48 per year for a $6.25 million station expansion.
Cambridge village officials quickly objected to Johnson’s figures, saying they were not produced by a certified financial advisor and it erroneously factored a 12.5 percent across-the-board cost reduction, to account for state’s lottery credit.
The Cambridge Village Board in July voted to ask the fire and EMS commission to hire a financial advisor to set a firm per-$100,000 figure; the commission never acted on that request.
Fire and EMS Commission Chair and Oakland Town Chairman Eugene Kapsner had pledged earlier in the year that the commission would hire a financial consultant this fall to finalize a per-$100,000 figure that would be applicable in all five municipalities.
But then, in late summer, Rockdale, Christiana, Oakland and the Town of Lake Mills began considering not holding referendums, instead simply having their boards vote on needed borrowing.
As those boards moved away from referendums, talk subsided about whether the commission still planned to hire a financial consultant.
Then, in November, facing opposition from some local residents, Oakland, Christiana, Rockdale and the Town of Lake Mills again began to consider putting referendums on the spring ballot or letting voters weigh in at annual town meetings in the spring.
The boards of all four of those municipalities are now expected vote in December on how to proceed.
With more referendums potentially back on the table, the Cambridge Village Board said on Nov. 24 they need to clarify whether municipalities will be working together or independently to set their taxpayer impact figures and referendum language.
Moen said ideally, drafting the referendum language would fall to the commission so it’s consistent across jurisdictions.
In general, “time is running short with the Jan. 26 deadline,” Moen said. Cambridge “needs more solid numbers,” and needs those “sooner rather than later,” Moen said.
Deputy Cambridge Village Administrator Barbara Goeckner agreed that “there are lot of details that need to be worked out,” before Jan. 26 and said that the per-$100,000 figure needs to be accurate and the referendum question legally correct.
“We want to have the best information possible,” Goeckner said, adding that she would “not be comfortable with Lisa and I coming up with this language without a financial advisor, to make sure the village is doing this according to state statutes.”
McNally also said he’d like an updated project cost estimate, factoring in any rising construction costs that might be tied to the Covid-19 pandemic and/or this year’s western wildfires.
Village Board member Wyatt Rose said he’d like to exhaust all possibility of working with commission, including sitting down for an emergency meeting in December, before hiring Ehlers.
“How can we make this move forward, rather than finding ways around (the commission)?” Rose said.
Rose added, though, that he’d support Cambridge hiring Ehlers on its own if it comes to that.
“At least we’ll have our numbers,” he said.
“We need to have Ehlers lined up and if we don’t get the answers we need or if the fire commission is not going to provide the referendum language, then we need to do it,” Village Board member Kathy Cunningham agreed.
“I believe we have to take matters into our own hands,” said Village Board member Kris Breunig.
Goeckner reminded the Village Board that funds to hire Ehlers are not in Cambridge’s 2020 budget. That would have to come out of reserves, she said. A cost estimate to hire Ehlers was not immediately available.
