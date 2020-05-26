LOGAN LARRABEE

Logan Larrabee recorded the first hole-in-one of the season at Lake Ripley Country Club on Friday, March 15.

Logan Larrabee hit his first-career hole-in-one while golfing on Friday, May 15, at Lake Ripley Country Club.

The shot came on the par-4 first hole from 282 yards out with a 2-iron.

Larrabee is the reigning Club champion.

