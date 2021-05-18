Cambridge Elementary School art show is May 26

Cambridge Elementary School is having a drive-through art show, to show off student artwork, on May 26.
The art show will be set up outdoors in the front loop of the CES parking lot, 802 W. Water St., from 5-7 p.m. The show is open to the public, but participants are asked to stay in their vehicles.
Cambridge Elementary School has a long tradition of large-scale art shows, with special projects created by the art club, and student work displayed throughout the school.
However, last year’s art show was cancelled due to COVID-19.
“It’s been two years since we have had an art show and our students are really missing that pride and closure for the end of the year,” said CES art teacher Sarah Krajewski.
There will be 22 different boards full of artwork on display outside the school, Krajewski said. Each class has created a different project for the show.
“This year, it’s all about creating art apart, together,” Krajewski said. “We are excited to make the art show something to remember.”