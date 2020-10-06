WAUNAKEE — The Deerfield/Cambridge boys and girls cross country teams went up against a formidable foe on Saturday, Oct. 3, and the United, despite giving it their all, came up short against host Waunakee in a dual held at Ripp Park.
The United boys competed without their top runner, Zach Huffman, chose to run in a different meet over the weekend, competing in the Range Invitational at UW-Parkside.
“It’s something the WIAA has been a little more flexible on the last couple of years,” said Polzin. “We had raced Waunakee prior (to Saturday) and they’re a good program, but Zach’s probably better than anyone they have, therefore, he chose to run a different race.”
Leading D/C’s way were senior Liam Brown and freshman Martin Kimmel. Brown earned a second-place finish covering the 5K course in 18 minutes, 30.5 seconds, just over 6 seconds behind winner Andrew Regnier of Waunakee (18:24.1).
“It’s really exciting to see him contributing because he’d spent the first three years of high school injured a lot,” Polzin said of Brown. “Knock on wood, he’s had a pretty good senior season so far. It was his chance to be a leader, and he took advantage of it; it’s been really exciting to see.”
Kimmel placed third in 18:51.4.
“With the team we had coming back and Martin being a freshman, we really didn’t know how he would contribute until we had a chance to see him. He’s done better than expected, a pleasant surprise,” said Polzin.
Also scoring for Deerfield/Cambridge were junior Carter Brown (7th, 19:26.4), senior Jonathan Jones (9th, 19:42.1) and sophomore Kaleb Kimmel (13th, 20:31.0).
Also running Saturday were senior Austin Trewyn-Colvin (15th, 20:52.7), sophomore Tobias Arenz (17th, 21:24.3), freshman Robert Thompson (18th, 21:28.5), sophomore Pierce Manning (20th, 21:34.7), sophomore Kaleb Regoli (22nd, 22:03.3), senior Luke Knutson (29th, 22:47.2), freshman Cody Curtis (30th, 23:11.1), junior Sam Thompson (35th, 23:42.5) and senior Riley Schneider (36th, 23:50.1).
GIRLS
Freshman Mara Brown (no relation to Liam Brown) was the United’s top female finisher, crossing the line in 23:21.5 to place 10th.
“We kind of expected that from her, but being a freshman you really don’t know until they get out there — she’s running well,” said Polzin. “Right now we’re building toward the future with the girls program, and she’s definitely someone we can build around.”
Also scoring for the D/C girls were junior Maggie Schmude (15th, 25:12.7), sophomore Gillian Thompson (18th, 25:12.7), senior Erika Lund (22nd, 26:44.1) and senior Mia Pollasky (27th, 29:06.2).
Sophomore Ilsa Lund (28th, 30:11.8) and senior Kelsie Frey (29th, 35:05.08) also competed.
UP NEXT
Deerfield/Cambridge will run at DeForest Friday.
