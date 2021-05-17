Station committee's next meeting will be open, publicly posted

A committee charged with reviewing plans to expand Cambridge's fire and EMS station, in the wake of failed April referendums for the $6.5 million project, will open its next meeting to the public and publicly post the agenda.
That meeting of the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission’s Building Review Committee is at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 20 at the fire and EMS station, 271 W. Main St. in Cambridge.
The May 13 decision by the Building Review Committee was by informal consensus rather than a formal vote.
It came at the end of a nearly two-hour-long meeting at the station, attended by about 15 people including committee members and a hired consultant. A half-dozen community members and a member of the media also attended despite the meeting being announced as closed to the public. The community members and media were not asked to leave.
Committee members ultimately asked that the full fire and EMS Commission determine whether its future meetings should be open or closed. The next fire and EMS commission meeting is Thursday, May 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Oakland Town Hall, N4450 County Road A, Cambridge.
Consultant Devin Flanigan, of Keller, Inc., a design-build firm from Kaukauna, said the purpose of this first meeting was to get to know each other and to begin talking broadly about the expansion project’s next steps.
Flanigan and some committee members and visitors worked to keep that focus. But a discussion quickly surfaced, and came back up repeatedly, about whether the meeting was in violation of the Wisconsin Open Meetings Law.
Fire Chief Terry Johnson, in a May 11 email to committee members, obtained by the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent, wrote that “again, this is a working meeting and not open to the public.” The agenda was attached to Johnson’s email and never publicly posted.
The newspaper ultimately published two articles about the open meetings concerns on May 11 and 13, noting the time, date and location as they had been privately shared with committee members.
Cambridge Village Board member Kris Breunig, appointed by the village board to serve on the committee, walked out early in the meeting after making a statement that it was illegal due to not being publicly posted and due to it being communicated in private emails only sent to committee members, as being closed to the public.
“I will be leaving this meeting at this time. I will not stay and attend a meeting that I believe is illegal according to the Wisconsin Open Meetings Law,” Breunig said.
Regardless of the committee’s good intentions, “we should not be doing things in closed session, and that’s the way this meeting was promoted,” agreed Cambridge Village President Mark McNally, who is not on the committee but sits on the fire and EMS commission. “It wasn’t properly noticed. The voters and local residents should be allowed the opportunity to come in here and listen to what’s going on.”
McNally said the committee has a lot of work ahead to formulate a new station expansion proposal that voters will accept, that is affordable.
“But let’s start with making sure the meetings are open, that they’re not shut down,” McNally said.
Community member Virginia Newcomb, who is not on the committee, said there is a benefit to announcing the meetings as open.
Newcomb said she regularly attends Oakland Town Board meetings, said “there is no substitute for being present. “Having open meetings is not a bad thing,” Newcomb said.
“I would like to come to the meetings. I want to listen and be informed,” agreed community member Patricia Strohbusch. “There is nothing like being here, to hear what is going on.”
Differing views
Others countered that the meeting was a work session and that group is not subject to the state’s open meetings law.
“My understanding is it’s not a governmental body,” Johnson said
“We have no standing to pay bills or to make final decisions,” Johnson continued, noting that the fire and EMS commission will hear reports about the committee’s work at its quarterly meetings. The committee is expected to meet twice a month through late summer or early fall and to then bring a recommendation to the commission about how to proceed.
If the public has questions “they can ask them at the committee meetings,” Johnson said.
Committee member and Oakland Town Board member Ted Vratny argued that there is an exception to the open meetings law for “ad hoc gatherings,” which he characterized the committee as being.
“To me, it seems that this is what this is,” Vratny said, adding that “the results of these work meetings are going to be published. It’s not like we’re going to make a recommendation and not tell anybody. Certainly, we need public input and there is a time and place for that. There’s a point that…we might have something for people to react to. Tonight, we are just trying to get organized.“
“It was noticed by the Cambridge News and obviously people came,” Vratny added.
Tom Brown, a town of Oakland resident appointed to the committee as a citizen member, said such meetings are best closed “if you want to get anything done,” pointing to Breunig’s open meetings assertions and departure as “20 minutes of comment that didn’t accomplish anything.”
“Let the fire commission made a decision on the legality of what we are doing, they have the authority to make those decisions. Let them decide what they want to do. I don’t want to miss any more time than we have missed already trying to solve this,” Brown said. “There’s nothing that I saw on the agenda that we’re going to do tonight that could be seen as special or spooky or secret; we’re taking a tour of the fire house.”
Brown added that he would “lean toward not having (meetings) open,” going forward.
“If it turns into a typical open meeting it’ll be, 50 percent of your time, someone grousing about what happened 10 years ago. It'l be 20 percent of your time somebody talking about whatever personal grievance they have and if you’re lucky the rest of your time you’ll make some progress. I don’t think you want to do that,” Brown said.
Flanigan agreed that closed-door work sessions are most productive.
“From my experience having work meetings allows the opportunity to ask really tough questions and to openly discuss them without anyone feeling uncomfortable,” Flanigan said.
The public can attend fire and EMS commission meetings if they want to offer input, agreed Cambridge Village Board member Ted Kumbier, who has a seat on the commission as a citizen member.
“At that time people have the right to ask questions,” Kumbier said.
Kumbier said ad hoc committee meetings went on for years, often without being posted, when Cambridge built its library, completed in 2015.
“This is a working committee. I don’t think it has to be posted, and I think if you check with an attorney they’ll tell us the same thing,” Kumbier said.
Goals
Committee members also discussed their charge and goals.
“My concern here is to find a way to get a new fire station,” said Brown. “There’s no doubt in my mind that we need a different facility and I’m hoping we can find a way to do that.”
Johnson said the fire and EMS commission first identified the need for upgrades to the station in 2015. A needs assessment was completed in late 2016 and was revised in early 2019, Johnson said.
Johnson said the $6.5 million plan presented in April to voters in referendums in the towns of Oakland, Lake Mills and Christiana and the villages of Rockdale and Cambridge is far less costly than earlier proposals of at least $10 million.
Christiana Town Board Chairman Mark Cook, who is not on the committee but sits on the fire and EMS Commission, said he hopes to find a middle-ground solution that meets the needs of fire and EMS department members and addresses community concerns about affordability. And he said committee members need to be “cheerleaders,” for the project.
Lake Mills Town Board member Jim Heinz, appointed to represent the town on the committee, said the station's needs “have only gotten worse,” and sees one of the committee’s first tasks as figuring out why the referendums failed in Cambridge, Oakland and Christiana on April 6. They passed in Rockdale and the town of Lake Mills.
Leadership
But there were also questions about who is leading the committee, with no chairman yet named.
“Who’s steering this?” Breunig asked.
Committee member Sheila Palinkas, a former Cambridge volunteer firefighter, also questioned why Keller, Inc., is still involved following the referendum failures. The company has so far only been paid a $1,500 retainer fee, with the understanding it would see full remittance after the referendums passed.
“What do you stand to gain in the process?” Palinkas asked Flanigan. “For instance, has the commission agreed that Keller will be the developer of record once this approved?”
Breunig questioned whether Keller’s involvement should have been over when the referendums failed in April.
“My concept is, you had a term,” Breunig said.
Town of Oakland resident Bill McCarthy also asked whether a group Breunig is associated with, Citizens for a Responsible Cambridge Fire and EMS Station, that spoke out about the April referendums and came under fire for only disclosing the identities of two of its members, will now be coming forward with a proposal for how to proceed with the station.
McCarthy called the group “almost duty bound to come up with a proposal.”
Focus
Deputy EMS Director Cindy Gustavson implored the committee to stay focused on its main charge that she said includes finding a solution to the “very uncomfortable,” reality of male and female EMS department members currently having to share bathrooms and bedrooms in an apartment across the street from the station.
“Obviously this meeting is open, and we have the press here, we have community members here that would not be here if this truly was a closed meeting. I would greatly appreciate it for my time and everybody else’s time if we could stop that type of conversation. We have wasted too much time on it,” Gustavson said.