Jack Nikolay admitted he was nervous with the ball in his hands and his team trailing by two points with under 10 seconds remaining. But when the moment presented itself, he delivered. Nikolay’s three-point play with 3.3 seconds remaining led Cambridge to a 59-58 comeback victory over visiting Marshall in a pre-Christmas Capitol South Conference game played Monday at Knoblauch Gymnasium.
“I saw an open lane and I had to attack it. It was probably the best look I was going to get all night, especially in that situation. The guys got me an open lane and I took advantage of it and drew the foul,” said the senior guard. “It was something else.”
Following two missed free throws by the Cardinals’ Cole Denniston, Nikolay, a first-team All-Cap. South selection last season, drove the lane and made a running layup while being fouled by Bryce Frank to tie the game at 58 with just over 3 seconds left. Following a timeout, Nikolay buried the free throw for the game winner.
“At the end you want the ball in Jack’s hands,” Cambridge head coach Mike Jeffery said. “We didn’t necessarily draw anything up because we're not exactly a great team in running sets, we run a lot of free-flowing stuff because that’s how we play the best. So at the end, we got it into our playmaker’s hands and he made a play.”
Marshall (4-3 overall, 1-1 Cap. South) took the lead with 7 minutes, 25 seconds remaining on a pair of Reid Truschinski free throws. But never led by more than seven the remainder of the game after going just 6-of-14 at the line over that span.
“We lost by a point. If you make free throws, you win the game,” said Marshall head coach Dan Denniston. “It’s extremely disappointing, that’s a game we should’ve won.”
The Blue Jays (2-2, 1-1) never would have been in a position to win had it not been for the shooting of Max Heth. The junior forward connected on four 3-pointers and scored 18 of his team-high 20 points in the second half.
“He had an outstanding game,” Denniston said of Heth. “He shot the light’s out.”
“We’re not in this position if it weren’t for the shooting of Max, unsung players like Cody Harrison and Aidan Schroeder, Noah Frey started tonight and gave us good minutes. All those guys contributed, but Max getting hot was key,” said Jeffery.
Marshall took a 29-25 lead into the halftime break. Coming out of the locker room they began feeding Truschinski, and the big man didn’t disappoint. The 6-foot-5 junior scored eight of the Cardinals first 10 points of the half, finishing with 20 in the second half and a career-high 30.
“We need more than two kids to step up and make some plays,” Denniston said, in reference to only Truschinski and junior Craig Ward (14 points) being the only players in double figures.
“He can score inside, he can hit the 3, he can put the ball on the floor and get to the basket, and for a big player he’s a great free throw shooter, so he’s a hard guy to guard,” said Jeffery of Truschinski.
Two Truschinksi free throws gave the Cards a 58-54 advantage with :26.9 remaining, but Schroeder answered on the other end with a basket in the point to bring the Blue Jays back within one score.
Forced to foul, Cambridge put Cole Denniston on the free throw line with 9 seconds to go, but the junior missed both attempts in the double bonus leaving the door open for the Blue Jays.
Nikolay then drove in for the game-winner.
“We’re kind of used to (close games); we don’t come into games thinking we’re going to blow teams out, we know it’s going to be a tough battle. We came from behind and I’m so proud of the guys for showing a lot of strength,” Nikolay said.
Nikolay finished with 14 points, while Trey Colts and Schroeder contributed nine and seven points, respectively, for the Blue Jays.
“The thing I’m most proud of is the way we came back after getting hammered by New Glarus on Friday. To come back with this type of effort and not give up when things started going against us is a good sign,” Jeffery said.
CAMBRIDGE 59, MARSHALL 58
Marshall 29 29 — 58
Cambridge 25 34 — 59
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 2 3-4 7, Frank 0 0-4 0, Ward 3 5-6 14, Hornby 1 1-1 3, Denniston 1 0-2 3, Truschinski 10 8-11 30. Totals — 17 18-30 58.
Cambridge — Nikolay 4 4-6 14, Heth 7 2-2 20, Harrison 1 1-1 3, Ez. Stein 1 0-0 2, Schroeder 3 1-3 7, Colts 4 0-0 9, Kozler 1 0-0 2, Frey 1 0-0 2. Totals — 22 8-12 59.
3-point goals — M 5 (Ward 2, Truschinski 2, Denniston 1; C 7 (Heth 4, Nikolay 2, Colts 1). Total fouls — M 18; C 27. Fouled out — Frank, Ward.
