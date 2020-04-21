Cambridge Village President Mark McNally says his April 15 vote against sending a letter to area municipalities, detailing progress on plans for an expanded fire and EMS station, will be the first of a coming series of dissents.
McNally cast the sole ‘no’ vote April 15 in a 4-1 decision by the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission to send the letter. The commission met via teleconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the latest plan updates, representatives of Keller, Inc., a design-build firm the commission has hired from Kaukauna, estimate that the total cost would come in at $6 to $6.25 million. So far, the commission has only committed to paying Keller $1,500 for the first phase of its design work.
The plans would roughly triple the size of the current, 35-year-old station, from 9,800 to 25,700 square feet, spreading out on to an adjacent site that now holds a Pizza Pit restaurant and a small house. The commission bought the Pizza Pit site in 2019.
McNally said it’s clear that other Cambridge Village Board members “are not in support,” for now, of moving forward on station expansion plans, given the worldwide economic disruption being caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said his coming stances will reflect that Village Board sentiment, as well as sentiments he’s hearing from village residents.
“I’m going to vote against this at every opportunity I can,” McNally said. “I just don’t think it’s the right time.”
“I don’t deny that we should be looking at a facility,” McNally said. “I’m just struggling with the economy, and what is going on here, not just locally but in the state and nationally and globally.”
By continuing to support moving toward the station’s construction, “I am not doing a service to the people that voted me in,” McNally said.
McNally also said he believes the plans call for more than the community currently needs in a fire and EMS station.
“We can’t afford to build today what we might need in five decades,” he said.
Other members of the commission, who represent the five municipalities served by the Cambridge Area EMS and the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department, meanwhile spoke in favor of sending the letter. It will share details of recent progress on floor plans and exterior and site design for the envisioned expansion of the station on West Main Street in Cambridge.
Represented on the commission are Cambridge, the Village of Rockdale and the Towns of Oakland, Lake Mills and Christiana.
Oakland Town Chairman Eugene Kapsner reminded McNally that the commission voted in March to complete the planning process with Keller, Inc., within the scope of the $1,500 that has already been paid.
“I would think this is information you would want to get out,” Kapsner said. “At this point we certainly don’t know what the economy is going to bring, but I think getting as much information to the communities as we can is helpful. They need to know why we’re doing this, so they have a little better understanding of what this is all about. I don’t think we can do that quick enough.”
“I want to be as upfront as we possibly can be on this, that’s my only goal,” Kapsner continued. “I would be in favor of getting this out to municipalities as soon as we can. “
The letter was originally envisioned to go out to municipalities in advance of a May 21 in-person community meeting at the Fire and EMS station. Whether that meeting might move to online, or might be postponed, remains unclear, following last week’s extension by Gov. Tony Evers of the state’s Safer At Home order, from April 24 to May 26.
Kapsner said planning for the station upgrade, to support local fire and EMS, needs to remain a priority despite COVID-19.
“We have to think about the future. You have to look at the safety of the community,” Kapsner said.
Kapsner said he expects to send the letter out to municipalities this week.
First Assistant Fire Chief Tim Scott agreed that getting information out quickly is a good idea.
“I think it would stop a lot of the rumors,” Scott said.
Sending out the letter does not commit the commission to proceeding with construction, Kapsner and Scott stressed.
The commission, at a meeting in March, agreed to not commit until at least the fall to holding five simultaneous referendums in the spring of 2021 to fund the construction.
Kaspner has said he is concerned about the cost, and would like to bring it down from what is currently envisioned.
Late in the April 15 meeting, Kapsner asked Keller representatives to come back with information on what could be cut from the plans to bring the cost in under $6 million.
“$5.9 million would look better than $6.25 million,” Kapsner said.
Keller, Inc. construction manager Devin Flanigan agreed to bring a pared down vision to a meeting of the commission’s building committee, that’s scheduled for 5 p.m. April 30. That meeting is expected to be a teleconference.
“I can do that and will get working on it,” Flanigan said.
However, “I would preface that by saying that you might not like the options I come up with,” he said.
Letter text
This letter is regarding the Cambridge Fire & EMS future building facility. The Cambridge Fire & EMS commission first began working on a future building in 2016, and has continued ever since. The existing Fire & EMS facility was designed to house a smaller department with smaller and fewer pieces of equipment. The lack of space has created inefficiencies and safety concerns for staff as well as congestion in the apparatus bay. The current equipment requirements, the existing safety concerns, the need to maintain ready levels, and the potential shift to more paid staff, has rendered the existing facility inadequate.
As the needs of the communities evolve there is a high probability that the EMS and Fire departments will be combined in the future, and the facility should be designed to accommodate this. Alternative sites, and satellite locations have been evaluated with the commission. The designers hired have developed a solution through an addition to and remodel of the existing facility. This solution will allow the Fire & EMS departments to stay in operation, stay onsite, and reuse as much of the existing facility as possible, saving costs.
As everyone is aware, we are currently living in uncertain times with the Coronavirus / COVID-19. While there are many unknowns in our lives, we must work to continue moving forward as it times such as these that our communities need the Cambridge Fire & EMS the most. No one knows how the Virus will affect our economy, our local communities, or the timing of this project. Having said that, the Cambridge Fire & EMS Commission believes it is in the best interest to continue moving forward on the planning process for the future facility.
Currently, the future Fire & EMS facility is in a preliminary architectural design phase. In the fall of 2020 the 5 communities, Town of Oakland, Village of Cambridge, Village of Rockdale, Town of Christiana, and Town of Lake Mills will decide if the project should be placed on the spring 2021 ballot. If the voters approve the project, design would take place in the summer of 2021. The project would be bid out in the winter of 2021, with a start date of spring of 2022.
With a start date of 2022, we hope the communities understand the importance of discussing the next steps of this important project. It is our responsibility to help educate the public, and work towards a Fire & EMS facility that will support our current and future community’s needs.
Main Street fall
In other matters, in response to questions from McNally, the commission heard an explanation from Cambridge Area EMS Director Bob Salov and Fire Chief Terry Johnson, about a situation in February in which a woman fell on Main Street in Cambridge and waited a significant amount of time for a mutual aid ambulance to arrive from Lake Mills.
“How can we make sure that this does not happen again?” McNally questioned.
Salov and Johnson said the 911 call came in as low-priority and non-life threatening, based on information given to dispatchers by callers, though the woman was lying on Main Street, which is also U.S. Hwy. 12-18.
“The caller did not tell them that the person was in the middle of the street, on a busy state highway,” Salov said.
The Dane County 9-1-1 Center never dispatched the Cambridge Fire Department.
“If they had paged out the fire department, the fire department would have responded,” Salov said.
“We did not know anything about it until the next day,” Johnson concurred.
Neither was local law enforcement paged out. A Dane County sheriff’s deputy only happened upon the scene and remained until the Lake Mills ambulance arrived, they said. The Cambridge’s EMS’ primary ambulance has just gone out on a critical cardiac arrest call, Salov said, and there weren’t enough local staff or volunteers available to send out its back-up ambulance, so Lake Mills was automatically paged out.
The delay was expounded by volunteer Lake Mills EMTs having to first get to their station, before their ambulance was able to head out, they said.
Salov, who was out of state on the day of the incident, said he later personally sought out local business people who attended to the woman until the ambulance arrived, thanking them.
“I make contact with those who were on the scene and did talk to them all, and thanked them for their service,” Salov said. The Cambridge EMS currently has enough full-time staff to guarantee that one ambulance is available 24/7; guaranteeing that a second ambulance is staffed 24/7 would require hiring more full-time EMTs, he said.
Since the February incident, First Assistant Fire Chief Tim Scott and Johnson said they have begun automatically receiving all EMS pages, to ensure that they’re aware of such future call and can respond if warranted. “If that call were to happen tomorrow, Terry or I would go to the scene,” Scott said. “We would get this lady out of the street… out of harm’s way.”
COVID-19 EMS response
The commission also heard from Salov, on precautions that the EMS is taking as it responds to calls during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the Cambridge EMS has responded to a handful of COVID-19 suspected calls since March.
“We are protecting ourselves with gowns, masks, goggles, face shields and gloves… and are absolutely cleaning everything in the ambulances and disinfecting after every call,” Salov said.
The fire and EMS station has been closed to visitors and EMS members are also submitting to mandatory health checks including temperature checks, Salov said. EMS members are also taking precautions when off duty, including wearing cloth masks when in public, he said.
“My primary concern in my job right now is to protect my staff,” Salov said.
The commission will next week again at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 22. Whether it will meet in person or by teleconference remains to be determined.
