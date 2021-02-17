Deerfield reopens school buildings to community groups

The Deerfield School District will start renting out its school buildings to community groups again, after limiting access since last year due to Covid-19.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen said administrators are “getting ready to open our facilities up to group use as in the past.”
“For many months now, we have not been allowing our facilities to be rented out or reserved by community recreation groups,” Jensen said in an interview after the Feb. 15 school board meeting.
In previous years, community groups and sports leagues were welcome to rent gym or gathering spaces in the district’s two school buildings to hold events, practices or competitions, Jensen said.
But that halted in March 2020, after school buildings closed due to Covid-19.
The Deerfield Community Center, Jensen said, was previously the main recreation program that rented district facilities. But other sports leagues and local groups have done so as well, Jensen said.
In the coming months, Jensen said, the buildings will reopen to renters.
Community groups will be required to follow all health orders issued by Public Health Madison & Dane County, including gathering size caps currently a 25 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.
The district will also set its own requirements for visiting organizations, which will likely include requiring masks and prohibiting selling or distributing food.
Jensen said administrators are finalizing the guidelines for facilities use and will share those with community groups soon.
Jensen said the community groups, not the school district would be liable for any violations of public health orders.
The school district could also revoke rental privileges if rules aren’t followed.
In other matters, the school board on Feb. 15:
- announced it likely will not allow spectators at home sporting events during the football and volleyball seasons, which were moved to early spring. While recent Dane County public health orders allow sports teams to begin competing in Dane County, Jensen said the school still has to follow county gathering limits. With indoor gatherings capped at 25 people, and 100 people outdoors, Jensen said it’s unlikely the district would be able to invite spectators and still meet those guidelines.
- Saw an increase in students either moving into the district or rejoining the district from homeschooling this January. Deerfield saw an increase of six students from its enrollment count in September, Jensen said. Wisconsin school districts take an enrollment count twice a year, and those numbers affect school district funding.
- Will be sending a survey to families in March to gauge how many students are likely to return to in-person learning during the fourth quarter.
- Received a donation of masks for elementary school students, Valentine treats for staff members and a $500 donation from the DES PTO to buy all staff members lunch.
