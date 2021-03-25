Deerfield Village Board awards annual trust fund grants

The Deerfield Village Board has awarded its 2021 Community Development Trust Fund grants.
Four applicants – the Deerfield Community Center, Deer-Grove EMS, Deerfield Public Library and Deerfield Public Works Dept., were collectively awarded $9,341 at the board’s March 22 meeting.
In two separate applications, the community center said it planned to spend the money on a portable sound system and on its home-delivered meal program. Deer-Grove EMS planned to use the award for a public safety rehab trailer. The library planned to buy 3 new desktop computers. And the Public Works Dept. planned to buy new street trees.
Eligible projects had to fall into one of six categories: street system and adjoining improvements; sanitary sewer system; storm sewer system; water system; public buildings; parks or recreational facilities; or any community projects that will improve the village and are consistent with the fund’s intent.
Projects excluded from the fund are any that will mostly benefit private citizens, firms, or groups and the fund may not be used to fund operating costs of any program, project or group.
