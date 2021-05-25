Morgan Mack drove in five runs with a double and a home run as Deerfield's softball team crushed visiting Wisconsin Heights 11-0 in five innings on Friday.
Grace Brattlie also had two hits including a home run and three RBIs.
Dani Ament threw a one-hit shutout with five strikeouts and one walk for the Demons, who improved to 13-5.
DEERFIELD 11, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 0
Wis. Heights 000 00 - 0 1 0
Deerfield 005 15 - 11 11 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) - D (Ament W, 5-1-0-0-5-1)
Leading hitters - D (Berge 2x3, Brattlie 2x4, HR, Eickhoff 2B, Mack 2x3, 2B, HR)