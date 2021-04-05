April 8 Community Briefs

Cambridge hydrant flushing
Beginning the week of March 29, the village of Cambridge’s Water Department will be flushing fire hydrants in the village. This is done annually to meet requirements set forth by the Public Service Commission and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The village expects to be flushing periodically throughout the spring and summer. Water may be cloudy or appear brownish in color during this time. If you run your faucet for a short time, it will dissipate.
Volunteer drivers
The Jefferson County Human Services Department is currently seeking individuals for its Volunteer Driver Program. This program provides rides for senior ci@zens (over 60) and persons with disabili@es to medical appointments. The program is also responsible for providing rides to agency clients who have appointments at the Human Services Department. Drivers are reimbursed .56 per mile and are eligible to receive per diem payments on a daily basis. Per diems are flat amounts that are paid as follows: $3 for driving up to 4 hours/day and $8 for driving more than 4 hours per day. If you enjoy driving, meeting new people and have a few free hours per day, please call Mike Hansen, Volunteer Driver Program Coordinator, at (920) 675-4049.
Dementia caregiver support
The Jefferson County Aging & Disability Resource Center offers a variety of virtual programs for those caring for someone with dementia. These are a great place to learn more about dementia, tips and tricks that might work in your situation, meet other caregivers going through a similar journey, and get connected with local resources. Programs include:
- Monday Morning Caregiver Coffee Hour. Mondays at 10 a.m., led by 3 dementia care specialists of Jefferson, Dodge, and Rock Counties. Joined by the Alzheimer’s Association and a family caregiver specialist of the ADRC of Jefferson County.
- Dementia Caregiver Support Group. Wednesdays at 10 a.m., led by a dementia care specialist of Jefferson County.
- Weekly Wednesday Caregiver Check-Ins. Wednesdays at 2 p.m. starting April 7, led by a dementia care specialist of Jefferson County.
All programs are currently virtual, with a call-in option. If you are looking for additional support or disease specific programs, or for the Zoom link or call-in phone number, contact Dementia Care Specialist Heather Janes at 920-675-4035 or e-mail at HeatherJ@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.