Young people found it easier in 2019 than in recent years to buy cigarettes, e-cigarettes and related items in suburban and rural Dane County, according to an annual report from the Tobacco Free Columbia-Dane County Coalition.
That’s not a welcome trend.
Every year, the coalition, with funding from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, covertly sends underage buyers into gas and convenience stores, liquor stores, grocery stores, pharmacies, department stores, bars and restaurants, tobacco/vape shops, campgrounds and resorts, and golf/country clubs, to see if they can get away with buying tobacco and nicotine products.
The checks are done countywide, but results are separated into two annual reports, one each for Madison and the outlying area.
Some of the checks are intentionally done in places where kids aren’t allowed, like bars and liquor stores.
There was a big shift in federal law at the tail end of 2019 regarding underage tobacco sales, but we expect its affect on this local sting effort was negligible.
The federal law change that went into effect on Dec. 20, 2019, now prohibits tobacco sales to youth under the age of 21.Prior to that, the legal purchase age was 18.
Because it happened so late in 2019, it likely had little to no impact.
What is clear is that both in Madison and outlying Dane County, too many kids were able to pull off purchases throughout 2019.
“In 2019 we saw a significant increase in sales of tobacco products to youth in Madison and Dane County,” said Cristhabel Martinez, the coalition’s prevention program coordinator.
In 2019, young people sent out by the coalition made 107 purchase attempts in rural and suburban Dane County.
Of those, 13 resulted in illegal buys, or 12 percent of all attempts. That compared to just 4 percent of attempts resulting in a sale in 2017 and 2018.
In Madison– which rural and suburban youth can easily reach with a car — 125 attempted purchases were made in 2019. Of those, 15 percent were successful. In 2018, only one sale resulted in Madison out of 123 attempted purchases. The coalition called that one-year leap “alarming.”
“There is still work to be done to reduce youth access to tobacco,” including ensuring that store clerks properly check IDs, the coalition said in a release.
According to the coalition, in 10 of the 13 cases in which youth in outlying Dane County were able to buy tobacco products, clerks asked for an ID but then didn’t correctly flag the birthdate.
At grocery stores in particular, “a common theme emerged: clerks who sold (the products) were often youth selling to other youth,” the report said.
There are abundant science-based reasons that federal law changed in 2019.
“Tobacco continues to be the leading cause of preventable death and disease in
Wisconsin and nationwide. Reducing youth access to tobacco and nicotine products
remains a top priority to ensure a new generation doesn’t begin a lifelong addiction to
nicotine,” the coalition release said.
Going forward locally, let’s not let this upward trend continue. That will require a broad community commitment, including from retailers.
We’re hopeful these numbers track back down in 2020.
The coalition’s 2019 report on outlying Dane County can be found at: www.publichealthmdc.com/documents/wiwins_dane_2019.pdf
The 2019 Madison report can be found at: www.publichealthmdc.com/documents/wiwins_madison_2019.pdf
