UnityPoint Health-Meriter begins giving Covid-19 vaccines to seniors age 65 and older

UnityPoint Health-Meriter today gave its first COVID-19 vaccines to clinic patients over the age of 65.
“Expanding access to the COVID-19 vaccine is an exciting step forward,” Vice President of Clinic Operations David Childers said in a release. “While we share everyone’s excitement, we ask the public for patience as we rollout the vaccine as quickly and safely as we can.”
Meriter said it will continue to reach out directly to its primary care patients age 65 and older to begin scheduling vaccinations on a rolling basis. At this time, it asks that the public refrain from calling the clinic directly. More information on safety and the vaccination process is available on its website: unitypoint.org/Madison.
Meriter patients 65 and older will be notified via MyUnityPoint (MyChart), texts, phone calls and mailings. Patients of another health system are encouraged to visit their website for their vaccine process information. Those without a primary care provider should visit the Public Health Madison & Dane County website to be connected to vaccine resources.
In addition to patients age 65 and older, Meriter continues to vaccinate other Tier 1A individuals and emergency responders, such as police and fire. Nearly 200 community members were vaccinated today. Vaccinations for staff are also ongoing.
Regardless of vaccination status, Meriter continues to encourage everyone to maintain precautions, like masking, physical distancing and hand washing to stop the spread of Covid-19.
Governor addresses senior vaccine rollout
Also today, in a radio address, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers discussed the rollout of vaccines for seniors. The full text of Evers' message:
Hello, Wisconsin. Governor Tony Evers here.
Wisconsinites across our state are ready and anxious to get vaccinated and that’s great because that’s how we kick this pandemic to the curb.
That’s why this week we announced starting Monday, January 25th Wisconsinites ages 65 plus will be eligible for the vaccine.
This is great news and will help save lives in one of the populations we know is particularly vulnerable to severe effects of the virus.
Although it’s important to remember that this process is going to take time to get everyone vaccinated, we’re going to move as quickly as we can and we encourage folks who are 65 or older to connect with their primary care provider or find more information at dhs.wisconsin.gov.
The amount of vaccine we get from the federal government will determine how quickly we get through this group of approximately 700,000 Wisconsinites, but our healthcare partners, pharmacies, and local and tribal public health folks are ready and up to the task. They are getting to work with the supplies we do have to get to as many people as possible, as quickly and safely as possible.
