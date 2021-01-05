Wisconsin National Guard teams collected nearly one million specimens for Covid-19 tests since April 2020.
At community-based testing sites and institutional-based testing missions across the state, teams have collected about 996,000 specimens, the Wisconsin National Guard announced in a statement Jan. 4.
Teams were dispatched from a larger task force of Citizen Soldiers and Airmen. They established mobile testing sites since early April, anywhere from correctional facilities, health clinics and institutional facilities to private businesses, senior living facilities and community-based testing sites.
After collecting Covid-19 test kits, specimens are sent to a lab for analysis. The people those tests belong to receive their results over the phone or email between three and seven days after.
Anyone seeking a test at a community-based specimen collection site run by the Wisconsin National Guard are asked to register online using the Dynamics Testing and Registration Application program or COVID Connect.
Nearly 700 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard are currently serving in a variety of ways to respond to Covid-19, the statement said.
In Dane County, during the week of Jan. 4-10, a Wisconsin National Guard team collected over 450 tests Dec. 28 at Oak Hill Correctional Center.
And in Jefferson County, a Wisconsin National Guard team is holding a community-based testing site every Friday and Saturday between Dec. 11 and March 6 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 503 N. Jackson Avenue in Jefferson. The team had collected over 550 specimens, as of Jan. 4.
