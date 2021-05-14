CHS to stage virtual musical

Cambridge High School is moving ahead with a musical this year, staging a senior-only show that will be livestreamed.
CHS seniors will be performing “The Theory of Relativity” on May 21 and 22 at 7 p.m., virtually.
CHS English teacher Jessica Kindschi, who has directed the school’s annual musical in recent years, said the show will be streamed live online, with no in-person audience watching from the Cambridge High School gym as in years past.
CHS’s musical is usually put on in the fall but was postponed and adapted to COVID-19.
Those who purchase tickets will receive an access code to a website, and after logging in, will be able to watch the musical performed live. Kindschi said the live element was important.
“I wanted the kids to be able to have that enthusiasm of ‘it’s show time, you have an audience watching you,’” Kindschi said. She called that intensity of a live performance a “vital part of theater.”
To purchase tickets, visit www.showtix4u.com and select Cambridge High School as the venue. Tickets are $10 per device, and the access code will be sent via email to viewers.
Kindschi said 11 seniors will perform in the show, with a four-member tech crew.
It was the “last opportunity that a lot of our seniors were going to have,” to be in a CHS musical, Kindschi said. “It was just breaking my heart that this group of kids wasn’t going to get that.”
Kindschi said the 90-minute, one-act structure of “The Theory of Relativity” lent itself to the COVID-19 era, with many student solos and a small ensemble. The show follows students who are taking a physics test, and Kindschi said it allows for social distancing on stage.
Cast members have been rehearsing online, and are starting to do in-person, socially distanced rehearsals on stage.