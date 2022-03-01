As it retires old debt, Deerfield could upgrade middle-high school with little new tax hit, analysis shows

As it approaches its final debt payment on an elementary school built nearly 20 years ago, the Deerfield School District could make substantial improvements to its middle-high school with no noticeable new tax hit, a financial consultant says.
New analysis from PMA Securities, shared at a Feb. 28 meeting of a committee charged with formulating a building referendum, shows the school district could borrow $20.8 million and make the first payment on that in 2025 with no change in its portion of the local tax rate, as its elementary school debt winds down with two small payments left in 2024 and 2025.
The elementary school on West Quarry Street opened in the fall of 2004.
Business Manager Doreen Treuden told the Citizens Advisory Committee that completely razing the existing middle-high school on Simonson Boulevard and building new on the same property would likely cost $30-$40 million, including new furniture, fixtures and equipment. The school opened in 1967 and has been expanded and remodeled many times since.
Committee members went on to weigh the potential lesser cost of preserving newer and most-recently updated wings of the existing building, including a fitness center, tech ed classroom, gyms, commons, front offices and middle school classrooms, while razing older wings and maybe wrapping new construction around what remains.
“The referendum might look a little more reasonable to people,” if some of the existing middle-high school building was saved, committee member Ron Schwoerer said.
Treuden said there is a brief window ahead, after the elementary school debt drops off, when local taxpayers would see a significant reduction in the school portion of their tax bills if the school district has no new projects it needs to borrow for.
Taxpayers might welcome that drop initially, Treuden said. But there would still be needed, expensive fixes at both the middle-high school and elementary school and the cost of those would soon raise taxes again. That would feel to taxpayers like a spike, she said.
Treuden said the best approach, according to the school district’s financial advisors, is to add new debt at the same time that old debt falls off, so tax bills remain consistent.
It’s best “to avoid that type of roller coaster with taxes,” Treuden said. “It makes people happy when it drops but if you know it’s not sustainable, it makes them very unhappy when it goes back up.”
“Everything is timing,” Superintendent Michelle Jensen agreed. “It’s the school district’s job “to plan so we don’t see that big fluctuation,” she said.
Trueden noted that the new financial analysis is conservative, figuring in a 4 percent interest rate and zero growth over the next 20 years in the school district’s equalized value, which is the total value of all property in its borders.
Neither of those is a likely scenario, meaning the school district could be in an even better position to borrow and pay off debt over the next two decades that this analysis shows, she said.
Treuden also said the school district will likely benefit from the village of Deerfield’s planned closure in 2026 of a tax incremental finance district tied to the downtown area and to the Savannah Parks neighborhood. When that TIF district closes, tax revenue generated from the estimated $27 million in property value within its borders will begin to flow again to the school district, the village, Madison College and Dane County, after being tied up for 20 years, funding downtown and other improvements.
Committee members weighed on Feb. 28 whether going ahead with up to $8.4 million in critical fixes to the existing middle high school, as recommended in a 2020 space needs analysis, would be throwing money at a bad building. More fixes would inevitably be needed in coming years, Schwoerer said.
“You’re going to need more money…more Band-Aids,” Schwoerer said. “It’s always going to be something bigger and badder. At what point do you say, you know, is it feasible to even go down that road?
The committee spent much of its meeting on examining floor plans of both buildings, including looking at how the originally intended use of many spaces has shifted over the years.
Sixth-graders
The conversation included weighing whether, if a new middle-high school were built or the existing middle-high school was substantially remodeled, whether sixth graders should be moved back there.
Sixth-graders were at the middle-high school until the new elementary school opened in 2004.
Jensen said while it lessened crowding at the middle school, it’s never been ideal from a teaching standpoint. Most middle school curriculum typically includes sixth-grade, she said. And a host of teachers, including for music and physical education, now work in both buildings in order to accommodate sixth-graders.
Committee member Jeff Salkowski, who moved to Deerfield in 2013, said he likes the idea of bringing sixth-grade back to the middle school.
“I’ve always found it odd that the sixth-grade was in the elementary school here,” Salkowski said. “It feels like they are very old to be in elementary school.”
Jensen also said the elementary school is approaching its maximum capacity, currently enrolling about 425 students in 4K through sixth-grade. That would get even tighter if 4K became a full-day program, a future possibility “that definitely comes up a lot,” she said.
“We don’t have the space for all-day 4K,” Treuden agreed.
Treuden noted that over the past six years, enrollment at the elementary school has fluctuated from as low as 416 to as high as 480 students, due to grade level fluctuations.
Sending sixth-graders back to the middle school would free up some space and help avoid having to add on to the elementary school building, she said
The committee went on to discuss possible upcoming steps, including sending out a community survey, offering community tours of the existing buildings and recommending to the school board that it hire a firm to do a study of the community’s future population potential and future possible district enrollment. Committee members said it’s important to factor in regional growth potential, including from a proposed massive Amazon distribution center in Cottage Grove.
Committee members also said they would like further information on how a planned new village hall and proposed expanded Deerfield library might affect local taxes, and how that might impact voter sentiment toward a school referendum.
“It definitely needs to be taken into consideration, the total impact on taxpayers of everything that is going on,” Treuden said.
The Citizens Advisory Committee next meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 14 in the sewing room at Deerfield High School. Its meetings are open to the public.