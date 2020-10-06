Deerfield’s school food service budget is suffering in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Deerfield Business Manager Doreen Treuden said the district’s meal program is operating at a loss right now. It’s a budget item they’re keeping an eye on, Treuden said.
Deerfield is offering a USDA summer lunch program this year, run through the Department of Public Instruction. It provides free meals to any child living in the district 18 and under, and reimburses the district for those meals.
Deerfield was able to offer the program starting last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Treuden calls Deerfield’s meal program a “big operation,” with about 430 meals a day picked up at Deerfield Elementary School or delivered.
The food service program is currently losing about $315 a day, Treuden said.
Treuden said that’s expected when the only revenue coming in are reimbursements from the state. Without a la carte purchases or catering generating revenue, it can be tough to stay in the black, Treuden said.
Deerfield also doesn’t get reimbursed on meals that aren’t picked up or delivered, Treuden said.
The food service fund had a balance of $60,600 in June 2020. That will likely take a hit during the 2020-21 school year, Treuden said.
2020-21 Budget
At an Oct. 5 committee of the whole meeting, Treuden also gave a preview of Deerfield’s 2020-21 budget. The district will hold its annual meeting and budget hearing on Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Deerfield High School.
Treuden said Deerfield saw a rise in its equalized property value this year, which was finalized Oct. 1. But it is still waiting on the amount of state aid it will receive, which will be announced Oct. 15.
Treuden called this “the most unpredictable budget created in many years,” because of uncertain state aid amounts, the impact of COVID-19 and the pending outcome of a November operating referendum.
The district set a $500,000 per year operating referendum, which will be voted on Nov. 3. The referendum would last for five years.
If the referendum doesn’t pass, Deerfield expects to see a $500,000 budget deficit in 2020-21.
Treuden and Jensen say that even with a referendum, they don’t expect the tax rate to surpass $11 per $1,000 of assessed property value for school district residents.
