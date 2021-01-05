DEMONS LOGO

The Deerfield girls basketball team will see its first action of the season playing a pair of games this weekend.

The Demons, reigning champions of the Trailways South Conference, will travel to Johnson Creek Friday for a 7 p.m. tipoff against the Bluejays.

Deerfield also plays Saturday in Cambridge, with start time set for 7:30 p.m. following the Deerfield-Cambridge boys game which begins at 6 p.m.

Before attending games, please contact Deerfield High School for a both school and Trailways Winter Sports protocols as they pertain to COVID-19.

Load comments