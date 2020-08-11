UW-Madison

Nine students from Cambridge and eight students from Deerfield graduated from UW-Madison in May 2020. The university celebrated with an online commencement ceremony on May 9.

UW-Madison graduates from Cambridge are:

  • Macy Bolt — Doctor of Physical Therapy from the School of Medicine and Public Health.
  • Regan Bolt — Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders from the School of Education.
  • Isaiah Fisher — Bachelor of Arts in English from the College of Letters and Science.
  • Molly Hensel — Bachelor of Science in Genetics and Genomics from the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Graduated with Highest Distinction.
  • Amanda Jensen — Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the College of Letters and Science.
  • Julia Jensen — Master of Science in Business: Finance, Investment and Banking from the School of Business.
  • Justin Staubli — Doctor of Pharmacy from the School of Pharmacy.
  • Bailey Whiting — Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from the School of Education.
  • Ciara Zaspel — Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the School of Nursing.
  • UW-Madison graduates from Deerfield are:
  • Jordan Hilsenhoff — Doctor of Pharmacy from the School of Pharmacy.
  • Matthew Jensen — Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the College of Engineering.
  • Tyler Johnson — Master of Science in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis from the School of Education.
  • Carly Philpot, Bachelor of Science in Biology from the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.
  • Frederick Vogel — Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the School of Business.
  • Savannah Vogel — Doctor of Medicine from the School of Medicine and Public Health.
  • Jordan Winkler — Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the College of Letters and Science.
  • Amber Wyman — Bachelor of Science in Rehabilitation Psychology from the School of Education.
