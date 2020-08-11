UW-Madison
Nine students from Cambridge and eight students from Deerfield graduated from UW-Madison in May 2020. The university celebrated with an online commencement ceremony on May 9.
UW-Madison graduates from Cambridge are:
- Macy Bolt — Doctor of Physical Therapy from the School of Medicine and Public Health.
- Regan Bolt — Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders from the School of Education.
- Isaiah Fisher — Bachelor of Arts in English from the College of Letters and Science.
- Molly Hensel — Bachelor of Science in Genetics and Genomics from the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Graduated with Highest Distinction.
- Amanda Jensen — Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the College of Letters and Science.
- Julia Jensen — Master of Science in Business: Finance, Investment and Banking from the School of Business.
- Justin Staubli — Doctor of Pharmacy from the School of Pharmacy.
- Bailey Whiting — Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from the School of Education.
- Ciara Zaspel — Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the School of Nursing.
- UW-Madison graduates from Deerfield are:
- Jordan Hilsenhoff — Doctor of Pharmacy from the School of Pharmacy.
- Matthew Jensen — Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the College of Engineering.
- Tyler Johnson — Master of Science in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis from the School of Education.
- Carly Philpot, Bachelor of Science in Biology from the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.
- Frederick Vogel — Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the School of Business.
- Savannah Vogel — Doctor of Medicine from the School of Medicine and Public Health.
- Jordan Winkler — Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the College of Letters and Science.
- Amber Wyman — Bachelor of Science in Rehabilitation Psychology from the School of Education.
