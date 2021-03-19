You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Cambridge names superintendent finalists

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

The Cambridge School District has named its top three candidates for the district’s next superintendent.

Cambridge’s current superintendent Bernie Nikolay will retire this summer.

The district announced its candidates for the position on Friday, March 19 on social media. Cambridge’s school board held a first round of interviews this week, narrowing the field from nine candidates to three.

The three finalists are Margaret Banker, Shannon L. Kilton and Peter C. Wilson.

Banker is currently the superintendent of the Montello School District, and has a Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) degree.

Kilton is the assistant superintendent of the Glendale-River Hills School District.

And Wilson is the director of administrative services for the DeForest Area School District, and has a Doctor of Philosophy in Education (Ph.D.).

The Cambridge School District will hold virtual candidate forums with each finalist next week. School staff, administrators and community members can meet with finalists, ask questions and provide feedback to the district via a Google Form.

Forums for community members will be held March 22, 23 and 24 at 7 p.m. over Zoom. For meeting access, visit www.cambridge.k12.wi.us/superintendent-search.

Community members will have the chance to talk with Kilton on March 22, Banker on March 23 and Wilson on March 24.

Load comments