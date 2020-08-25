Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring, Deer-Grove EMS has invested in equipment to improve the outcomes of patient experiencing cardiac arrest and to safeguard emergency responders.
Early in June, Deer-Grove EMS began using LUCAS mechanical compression devices made by Stryker EMS. The department purchased two LUCAS CPR chest compression system, for each of its primary ambulances located in Cottage Grove and Deerfield.
At the same time, Deer-Grove EMS additionally implemented a high- performance cardiopulmonary resuscitation (HPCPR) model to bridge the gap between when a patient goes pulseless and the uses of LUCAS mechanical CPR.
Subsequently in mid-July, Deer-Grove emergency responders began using Bullard EVA power air purifying respirators (PAPR).
“When the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, the management team at DGEMS quickly realized the 40 members on the agency’s roster were the most important irreplaceable resource and protecting this resource became a top priority,” a department release said.
“Unfortunately, every other healthcare agency was looking to acquire the same equipment. Typical lead times for things like surgical masks, N95 respirators, and even exam gloves ballooned from an average of 2-3 days to 3 months or more.”
“DGEMS applied for and received a disbursement from the strategic national stockpile. Even with this equipment added to our department’s total available equipment, we predicted that based off of our suspected ‘burn rate’ the available equipment needed to protect our staff members would be severely depleted by mid-July,” the release continued.
The solution “was found in a power air purifying respirator (PAPR) system, where the protective hood, blower, and filter can be used more than once. In fact, the whole PAPR system can be reused by more than one provider, whereas the N95 respirator masks were discarded after a single use disposable. As an additional benefit, the staff would not need to be fit tested in order to use the PAPR systems.
Each Deer-Grove responder was given their own hood to use; they will share the blower and filter portion of the system. Along with extra hoods, Deer-Grove purchased additional filters.
