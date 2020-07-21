The Cambridge Village Board is weighing whether to create a new tax incremental finance district, as it continues to negotiate a land sale and expansion of Dancing Goat Distillery.
The village board on June 9 approved hiring financial consultant Ehlers, Inc. to run a TIF district feasibility study, on whether to create a TIF #5. It has the potential to include, or not include, a possible expansion of the distillery.
On June 9, the Cambridge Village Board also voted to negotiate the sale of about 50 acres of village land at Lagoon Drive and State Highway 134 to Dancing Goat, which currently has a building at 900 Vineyard Drive in Cambridge.
The village received two bids on the property, village administrator Lisa Moen said, both for $490,000. The board voted June 9 to proceed with selling it to the distillery.
According to a master plan, the distillery plans to develop up to six future structures, which could include warehouses for barrel-aging spirits and a possible packaging facility.
“It is our intention to systematically develop the property as an integral and functional extension...to support the operations of the distillery,” its rezoning application said.
The village board voted on July 14 to rezone the three parcels that make up the 50-acre property, from agricultural land to commercial land, as it continues to work on the sale.
On July 14, the village met with Ehlers and MSA Professional Services to see whether opening a TIF district including the Lagoon Drive property would be prudent. The village previously paid Ehlers $5,700 for an initial study of the area.
Brian Roemer, a municipal advisor with Ehlers, ran through the village’s options in creating TIF #5. Roemer said that new TIF has over time the potential to yield somewhere between $1.1 million and $1.5 million of tax increment, based on whether the Dancing Goat Distillery’s expansion is included.
“If you are going to move forward with the creation of TIF #5, we’d recommend that you prioritize some of the projects, and reorganize what may or may not be actually feasible under this plan,” Roemer said.
Joe DeYoung of MSA suggested focusing just on a reconstruction of Lagoon Drive, which he said the village has already committed to completing.
DeYoung called the TIF creation a “no brainer.”
“If it costs you $15,000 to have a million dollars that you can use toward these projects…” it’s worth the cost, DeYoung said.
The Village Board voted to move on to the project planning phase of the process, paying $7,100 to Ehlers for that.
In other matters, the board:
● Voted to recognize local government, essential workers and volunteers the first week in August.
● Voted to immediately remove two people from the board of the Cambridge Community Library, due to “non-compliance” issues with the South-Central Library System. The board will now be a five-person committee, with two non-resident members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.