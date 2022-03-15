Ahead of an April 5 advisory referendum, Medina Town Board members held a special meeting with contractor Devin Flanigan of Keller Inc. on updated budget numbers of a potential new town hall and garage on Missouri Road.
Flanigan brought updated numbers that set a potential project budget of between about $2.5 and $2.8 million for a 10,904 square foot facility. He told the board that was an estimate from him, not the official estimator as that individual was out of the office.
The numbers also account for inflation, which Flanigan penciled in as $100,000 to $200,000 in 2023 and 2024.
“In theory, you’re probably not going to experience a lot of inflation,” Flanigan said. “If you approve this in April, you bid out in August or September-ish. When bids get in, they’ll lock in the pricing.”
The town board had asked Keller Inc. to update numbers because a preliminary budget in January called for a project of approximately $3.5 million, despite voters in October nixing a plan to borrow up to $3.1 million. Board members wanted to see the project under $3.1 million.
Initially there was some concern that the price tag would be unknown until after the bidding process. Town Chairperson Todd Weinberger was worried bids might be higher than what the town’s asking price may be.
“So, the quandary is we ask for $2.7 million but then it comes in at $2.9. I think that leaves us in a bad spot,” Weinberger said. “Let’s say we go to $3.1. We don’t know what the shortfall is until the bids are in.”
“That’s if we deviate from the referendum question, which I hope we don’t,” Town Supervisor Phillip Braithwaite replied.
Flanigan acknowledged the potential issue and how it could reflect negatively on the town board, but also said it could go the opposite way.
“If you aim for $3.1 million and it comes in at $1 million then everyone in this room looks like a hero,” Flanigan said.
Of the changes, the overall building will 10,904 square feet. Plans as of January called for a 14,166 square-foot facility. The town hall and office actually goes up to 3,640 square feet, but the shop and garage area would be reduced to 6,370 square feet. In January, Keller had it at 9,360 square feet.
“This is what the voters wanted,” Town Supervisor Sue Zingsheim said.
Board members said they have heard feedback regarding residents being “for” the project but against the overall cost.
On the ballot, the town board will ask for township voters’ support to renovate and add on to its town hall and garage at a cost of up to $3.3 million. That does not mean the project is approved as this is just an advisory referendum.
However, town board members discussed on March 7 when to possibly have an electors meeting on the project. Initially, there was discussion about it being an agenda item for the annual meeting on April 19.
“I don’t want it to be at an annual meeting because people can bring up anything and I don’t want that,” Braithwaite said.
“What’s to say we couldn’t have the meeting on the sixth as long as you post it?” Town Supervisor John Ward asked.
Weinberger said he hoped the word could get out if the referendum were to be successful and he didn’t think one day would be enough time.
Board members agreed on April 20 for the electors meeting.
The town board has faced issues with not having enough room for storage, both for maintenance workers and the clerk’s office. There are also multiple issues with compliance with the American Disabilities Act.
This will be one of two referendums many Medina residents will see on their ballots on April 4. The Marshall School District will also have a three-year $975,000 operating referendum “for the purposes of retention and recruitment of staff, maintaining reasonable class sizes, providing advanced and elective courses, updating curriculum, instructional resources and technology and continuing to provide co-curricular programs.”