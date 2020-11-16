CAMBRIDGE

McFarland Senior Outreach

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals are pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, Nov. 20Turkey in Gravy

Mashed Potatoes

Green Bean Casserole

Dinner Roll/Butter

Cranberries

Pumpkin Pie

MO – Veggie Chicken in Gravy

NCS – SF Pie

Tuesday, Nov. 24Chicken on the bone

Mashed Potatoes

Gravy

Brussels Sprouts

Dinner Roll/Butter

Mandarin Oranges

Lemon Bars

MO – Veggie Meatballs

NCS – Banana

Friday, Nov. 27No meal, Thanksgiving

DEERFIELD

DCC

The Deerfield Community Center offers a senior lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meals are delivered to the homes of seniors. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.

Load comments