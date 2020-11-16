CAMBRIDGE
McFarland Senior Outreach
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals are pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.
Friday, Nov. 20Turkey in Gravy
Mashed Potatoes
Green Bean Casserole
Dinner Roll/Butter
Cranberries
Pumpkin Pie
MO – Veggie Chicken in Gravy
NCS – SF Pie
Tuesday, Nov. 24Chicken on the bone
Mashed Potatoes
Gravy
Brussels Sprouts
Dinner Roll/Butter
Mandarin Oranges
Lemon Bars
MO – Veggie Meatballs
NCS – Banana
Friday, Nov. 27No meal, Thanksgiving
DEERFIELD
DCC
The Deerfield Community Center offers a senior lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meals are delivered to the homes of seniors. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.
