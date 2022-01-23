hot CAMBRIDGE WRESTLING Aevri Ciha wins Wisconsin Challenge By Calahan Steed csteed@hgnews.com csteed Author email Jan 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cambridge senior wrestler Aevri Ciha took first place at the 2022 Wisconsin Challenge Series Finals in Wausau on Saturday, Jan. 22.Ciha pinned (4:21) Vanessa Skildum of Turner, pinned (0:23) Emily Anderson of West Salem/Bangor and pinned (2:14) Madison Mercurio of Waunakee in the first-place match to win the 132 weight bracket. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cambridge Wrestling csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you