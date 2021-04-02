Coming Deerfield roadwork calls for patience, eye to safety

For the next several years, major roadwork will be the story in Deerfield.
For the duration, motorists will need to slow down and be patient in construction zones.
It began this week with the start of construction along 7 miles of State Highway 73 between Deerfield and Marshall. That will make it slow-going there through late May.
State Highway 73 is a key route that connects Deerfield to I-94, with the interstate interchange about four miles north of the village. Additionally, about two miles north of Deerfield, the state highway crosses County Road BB to Cottage Grove and County Road B to Lake Mills. Those are also two busy local routes to which traffic will be impacted.
But this spring’s State Highway 73 work, from North Street in Deerfield into Marshall, is only the beginning.
Starting in May, a two-mile stretch of Oak Park Road in the town of Deerfield will be resurfaced from U.S. Highway 12-18 north to County Highway BB. That project, that will heavily impact rural town of Deerfield residents, is expected to wrap up in late summer.
That will be followed in the summer of 2022 by the reconstruction of a 1-mile stretch of Liberty Road from Oak Park Road into the village of Deerfield. That’s also a highly travelled local route, a popular back door that connects the village to U.S. Highway 12-18 toward Madison’s southeast side. It’s also heavily used by town of Deerfield residents traveling in and out of the village.
And then, in 2023, comes the capper, the project that will have the most impact on Deerfield. That summer, State Highway 73 is scheduled to be reconstructed through the village from North Street to Shaul Lane, including the Main Street business district.
All of the upcoming roadwork is necessary to keep routes in and out of Deerfield safe and in nice-looking repair.
Long before it’s all done, area residents will likely be weary of road construction.
Cool heads, as some point, may not prevail.
Over the next two years, we urge patience.
We also urge continued support of local businesses, as inconvenient and dusty as it might become to drive downtown. They’ll need that patronage to continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
We remind motorists to slow down for the safety of road crews. Let’s get through this multiyear construction period with no injuries or fatalities.
Remember that fines for traffic violations increase in work zones.
Soon enough the Deerfield area will have a full set of great-looking new roads that will benefit the community for years to come.
It will just take a little perseverance to get from here to there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.