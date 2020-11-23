If we’ve learned anything from Black Friday, it’s that people who want something badly may trample others to get it.
It would be a sad statement if the coming coronavirus vaccine rollout followed the course of crowds who surge into big box retailers after Thanksgiving, with little regard for others, intent only on snagging a discounted big screen television for themselves.
There’s been historic talk this year of racial and other equity, including technology equity. Gaps in broadband service, we know, have made it harder for some rural students who lack high-speed internet to attend school remotely.
Equity needs to remain the mindset as we distribute the coronavirus vaccine.
The World Health Organization has been eyeing a proposal that every country in the world get enough vaccine in the first phase of rollout to cover a small percentage of their population, that hopefully includes front-line medical workers and vulnerable populations. Subsequent phases would, it’s envisioned, see similarly equitable worldwide distribution.
Applied in the United States, across Wisconsin and locally, that approach would mean rural farmers and disenfranchised inner-city residents would have as ready access as the wealthy and the powerful. It would leave no room for rollout decisions based on political influence.
The worst thing that could happen is for the vaccine to go to the highest bidder. The process absolutely can’t be pay to play.
Rural pharmacies and small clinics, and rural hospitals, must have as much access as large urban and suburban medical centers. That’s important for many reasons including ensuring that shots are easily accessible by those unable to drive long distances. With the general-population rollout expected to begin in mid-winter in Wisconsin, not having to drive far on icy roads is crucial.
There must be a mechanism to provide shots at low or no cost to those who can’t afford them.
Education about the vaccine, too, needs to be provided equitably, with creativity likely required in areas that lack good internet. Information can’t just be posted to a website.
This fall, we were encouraged by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ announcement that Covid-19 testing would be expanded in rural areas of the state. We hope the commitment to reach all corners of Wisconsin, with education and other information shared creatively, beyond internet posts, continues into the vaccine rollout.
Federal approval of the first vaccines could come in early December, and font-line health care workers could be getting shots by Christmas.
We’re counting on government at all levels to commit to an equitable process in which the most vulnerable, in Wisconsin and across the world, aren’t trampled in the surge to get a shot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.