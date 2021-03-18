CHS temporarily alters graduation requirements due to COVID-19

For the second year in a row, Cambridge High School seniors will see altered graduation requirements due to COVID-19.
The Cambridge School Board voted on March 15 6-1, with board member Mike Huffman dissenting, to make senior exit interviews optional.
Cambridge graduation requirements typically include a senior portfolio of work, an exit interview, a civics exam, CPR training and participation in Reality Day, which is an interactive day on financial responsibility.
The district waived graduation requirements for the CHS class of 2020 due to COVID-19.
CHS principal Keith Schneider proposed modifying the requirements this year, by making exit interviews optional, having students create a slideshow presentation of their portfolio and holding virtual or limited CPR training.
Reality Day would not be possible this year, Schneider added, to limit the number of community visitors entering school buildings.
Schneider suggested modifying graduation requirements in some form, because seniors are currently planning for graduation, applying for colleges and scholarships, looking for summer jobs and generally have a lot on their plate.
“They are overwhelmed. We’re trying to balance the needs of the board of education with their own mental health needs,” Schneider said.
The board voted to make exit interviews optional, and further recommended that the portfolio also be optional. The board will still collect feedback from graduating seniors on their high school experience via a Google Form.
Several board members expressed the value they’d seen come from exit interviews in previous years, having conducted those interviews themselves.
“This class has been through so much, so much has been taken away from them,” said Huffman. “Would we take one more thing of value away from this senior class?”
Other board members advocated for listening to students who are saying they were overwhelmed, and wondered whether it was equitable to exempt the class of 2020 from these requirements, but not the class of 2021.
Any senior who wants to do a portfolio or exit interview will have the opportunity to do that, administrators said.
School farm construction project
In other matters, the Cambridge School Board committed $25,000 from the district’s capital projects funds to help build a utility shed at the Severson Learning Center, the district’s 82-acre school farm.
The shed is meant to move equipment and machinery out of the property’s historic barn, to free it up as an additional instructional space, board members say.
“Keeping the machinery in a pole barn and letting the kids get into the historic barn promotes the authentic experience,” board member Mike Huffman said.
The board’s SLC committee has also committed $25,000 toward the project out of the district’s SLC fund. And the SLC committee has found multiple grants and private donors to supplement construction costs.
Transition dates
Cambridge Elementary School will not be offering a transition date for students to move from virtual to in-person learning on May 3. The last transition date of the school year, the last chance to switch learning platforms, will be Monday, April 5.
CES principal Chris Holt shared at the March 15 school board meeting that CES staff had concerns over students having enough time to learn in-person routines and safety protocols, and getting settled, before the end of the school year.
Administrators also had initial concerns about large numbers of students switching to in-person learning at the end of the year, straining class sizes and social distancing.
The school board decided to eliminate the last transition date in May.
“Keeping those cohorts together and keeping the relationship with the teachers is critical,” said board member Jim Womble. Large class sizes and reshuffling classrooms would be “the worst scenario,” Womble said.
Nikolay said the change “should not be that impactful for the vast majority of our families.”
Holt agreed, saying that after surveying families currently learning virtually, a majority would consider returning in April, but not May.
Playground upgrades
The board also committed $50,000 from the district’s capital projects fund to replace two playgrounds at Cambridge Elementary School.
The board’s finance committee met with Lee Recreation of Cambridge, a playground construction company, about the project this month.Huffman shared that the finance committee is eyeing an early fall completion date, with a total potential cost of $180,000, also supplemented by fundraising and grants.
Instructional minute waiver
Superintendent Bernie Nikolay also announced March 15 that the district plans to apply for a waiver from the Department of Public Instruction to not meet the state’s minimum hours of instruction for the 2020-21 school year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nikolay said that while the district is close to its target instructional minutes this year, it won’t meet them, due to weather cancellations, late-start Wednesdays and two days of school missed because of a staffing shortage. Instead of adding days to the schedule, Nikolay said the district will apply for a temporary waiver of the requirement.
Equity conversation
Cambridge has also started doing monthly professional development activities on equity in education for school board members at board meetings.
Board members watched a video on equity in education and discussed their takeaways for Cambridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.