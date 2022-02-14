Letter to the Editor: Complete the Dane County Jail project

A decade later and still the jail is not built. Studies, options, more studies, and options. Finally, the board voted yes to a new jail in 2019.
Then Covid 19 struck and the price tag went up.
The need has not changed. The inhumane building we call a jail is still the same. The county has an obligation to provide a safe environment for jail residents, visitors and the deputy sheriffs working there. That requires us to complete the project approved more than 2 years ago.
The jail is not in compliance with state regulations. It does not meet the federal PREA (Prison Rape Elimination Act) standards. Asbestos is in the walls, there is lead in the paint and the old security technology doesn’t work most times, trapping residents in the cells for hours until maintenance staff free them, The plumbing is a constant problem and the smells are horrendous. The sight lines in our 1950s-era jail do not allow monitoring of cells for abuse or suicide, both of which have occurred on our watch. We lock up people with mental and physical health needs in solitary confinement for days. We have nowhere else to put them
Professional studies and experts have told us to move with “due haste” to replace what some have likened to Alcatraz. Faith-based groups, labor unions, village and town boards and countless residents have expressed support. Yet some of our so-called “progressive” supervisors are voicing opposition. They see an opportunity to stop the project. They are pushing to conduct more studies and more potential options. Classic “paralysis by analysis.”
The jail project is expensive. The potential cost of lawsuits resulting from injuries, illness or even death in the jail may cost even more. If it were all about the money, ignoring the problem would not be the answer. The sheriff could shut the jail down and ship residents, costing millions of dollars on an ongoing basis. We would still need a jail.
We have invested over $20 million. The first shovel has not hit the ground. Starting over with the resultant delay would be utterly wasteful.
Should we provide safe and sanitary and humane conditions for those accused of crimes and those with mental health challenges? Should our jail staff not have to risk their own health and safety to serve the public? Voice support for resolution 320 – a jail fit for human beings.