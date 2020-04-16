DREW JEFFERY
Cambridge High School
Sports you played in high school: Basketball and Golf
Favorite sports moment: Beating New Glarus on the road my senior year of basketball. They had won 39 consecutive games within the conference.
Favorite school subject: Math
GPA (optional): 4.0
Post high school plans: Attending UW-La Crosse
Song you’re listening to right now: Woke up in Nashville by Seth Ennis
Favorite place to eat: Chick-fil-A
I like competing against (school and/or athlete): Playing Deerfield in basketball every year is always a great atmosphere;
Austin Lietha from Columbus (golf)
Do you have a motto/saying: From a young age I was told by my brother that you “shoot to get hot, shoot to stay hot”
