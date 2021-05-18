Deerfield’s softball team rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to knock off visiting Horicon 6-5 on Monday.
Grace Brattlie, Morgan Mack and Ashley Ballmoos each had two hits for Deerfield. Four of those six hits went for extra bases.
Dani Ament earned the decision, allowing five runs (three earned) on 10 hits with three strikeouts and one walk over seven innings.
Deerfield improved to 11-4 and 4-2 in the Trailways South with the win. Horicon (6-3, 2-1) suffered its first league loss.
DEERFIELD 6, HORICON 5
Horicon*200*020*1*—*5*10*1
Deerfield*100*011*3*—*6*14*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — H: Gibbs (L; 6.2-14-6-6-4-1); D: Ament (W; 7-10-5-3-3-1).
Leading hitters — H: Hiene 3x3 (2B), Busitkie (2B); D: Brattlie 2x4 (3B, 2B), Mack 2x4 (3B), Ballmoos 2x4 (2B).