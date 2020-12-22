It’s no surprise to Cambridge and Deerfield area residents that reliable broadband, agriculture, outdoor recreation, economic development and renewable energy are top issues facing rural Wisconsin.
That’s according to a much-anticipated report released last week by Gov. Tony Evers’ Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity.
The 12-member commission has been meeting virtually since being created in January by Evers via an executive order. It conducted three virtual conversations with people who live and work in rural Wisconsin, invited written comments and met in-person or virtually with stakeholders. Over 500 people from across the state ultimately weighed in.
Ten recommendations in the commission’s final report call for a coordinated commitment to rural and tribal communities across state government.
Specifically, they seek to “create new partnerships with rural and tribal communities in the designing and delivering state services and invest more thoughtfully to address rural Wisconsin’s critical challenges and most promising opportunities.”
The 10 recommendations:
• Create and appropriately resource a place within the Wisconsin state government that understands and champions the unique attributes of rural Wisconsin—including native nations;
• Continue to make the needs and priorities of rural communities and native nations a forethought, rather than an afterthought;
• Take an “all-of-government approach” to doing right by rural and tribal communities;
• Ensure rural places and native nations get a fair shake in accessing state and federal resources;
• Look beyond Wisconsin’s borders for good ideas;
• Unleash the full power of communities to innovate and act by updating state laws that restrict local agency, including longtime limits on the ability of local government to set tax rates;
• Reinvest in the Wisconsin Idea and the University of Wisconsin, its satellite campuses, and our state’s network of community and technical colleges;
• Rebalance state business incentives to ensure economic development prioritizes the assets of Wisconsin people, communities, and businesses, including the revitalization of Main Street;
• Invest in vital ingredients for our better future;
• Continue the work of the commission.
In addition, the report summarizes what residents told the Commission. Those key takeaways:
• Establish a strategic roadmap for Wisconsin’s forestry sector;
• Invest in agricultural supply chain gaps that inhibit market development, such as meat processing infrastructure and workforce development;
• Support childcare professional development, mentoring, and information sharing;
• Elevate success stories from rural Wisconsin communities that have succeeded at providing better broadband and coverage;
• Examine how the state could encourage more investment in renewable energy;
• Boost state support for outdoor recreation
The commission has been assisted by a new state Office of Rural Prosperity under the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Wisconsin is now one of the few states in the nation with an office dedicated to rural issues.
The entire report can be read at: https://wedc.org/rural-prosperity/blue-ribbon-commission
Its release is a step toward recognizing how much rural and tribal communities contribute to Wisconsin.t. It’s a start to hearing the voices of a population that, smaller and less wealthy than many suburban and urban areas, are often drowned out.
We appreciate its recognition that the future of rural Wisconsin lies with young people. We need them to want to stay here.
“To ensure young and new people want to make rural Wisconsin their home, implement a strategy that includes support for the arts, broadband expansion, and the work of building inclusive, welcoming communities where everyone belongs, lives with dignity and thrives,” the report rightly says.
One surprise, given rural Wisconsin’s vast natural resources, was the lack of specific mention of environmental conservation. We hope that’s simply wrapped up in the recommendation to work across all state government agencies, which includes the Department of Natural Resources, and we’ll hear more on this as the commission digs in.
Hopefully, we’ll soon see action that makes a real, long-term impact.
