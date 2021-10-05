Cambridge Village Board, village residents respond to solar farm land deal

The Cambridge Village Board and some village residents are pushing back on the proposed development of farmland along U.S. Highway 12-18, that would only only move forward if the village withdraws its opposition to a massive solar farm just to its west.
The deal would also hinge on the village offering tax incremental financing for the proposed development of highway businesses and housing on 114 acres south of the highway.
About two dozen village residents filled an in-person Cambridge Village Board meeting on Sept. 28 to speak out against the proposal.
The meeting came four days after the village, on Sept. 24, addressed a letter to town of Christiana landowners Duane and Tina Hinchley, developers Todd Schultz and Mike Herl and Aidan O’Connor of Chicago-based Invenergy, LLC, laying out Cambridge’s concerns and offering an alternative approach.
Prior to Sept. 28, the letter had only been discussed in closed-door meetings involving village officials and attorneys. The village board on Sept. 28 authorized Village Administrator Lisa Moen to make it public.
Invenergy is seeking to build its 300 megawatt Koshkonong Solar Energy Center in the towns of Deerfield and Christiana, with a 6,300 total project area. Construction is envisioned to start in 2022.
On April 15 it filed an application with the Public Service Commission for a certificate of public convenience and necessity, kicking off a state review process expected to last 6-12 months.
Subsequently, in a joint April 30 filing with the Public Service Commission, Wisconsin Electric Power Company (WEPCO), Wisconsin Public Service Corporation (WPSC) and Madison Gas and Electric Company (MGE) said they’d like to buy the proposed Koshkonong Solar Energy Center from Invenergy.
The three utilities said they’d like to acquire the proposed solar farm and construct what they envision would be a 300-megawatt solar project and 165 megawatt battery storage facility, for a total capacity of 465 megawatts. Wisconsin Electric Power Company would have a 75 percent ownership stake, Wisconsin Public Service Corporation 15 percent and Madison Gas and Electric Company 10 percent.
In June, Cambridge filed as an intervenor, in opposition to the solar farm, as part of the Public Service Commission’s review.
Cambridge has also created a subcommittee to fight the solar proposal and has earmarked up to $60,000 to hire attorneys to assist in that. A main point of its opposition has been that tentative project maps show the solar farm closely abutting U.S. Highway 12-18, a key future growth area for Cambridge and a western gateway from Madison.
In July, Schultz and Herl proposed that the Hinchleys’ 114 acres along the highway, already under contract with Invenergy to be part of the solar farm, be sold to them instead and annexed into Cambridge and developed for retail, homes and apartments stretching from the highway southward toward Cambridge Elementary School.
Schultz and Herl said the village would no longer have to worry about solar panels lining the highway in the key gateway area that includes the Cambridge Winery, Dancing Goat Distillery and a high-end neighborhood, The Vineyards at Cambridge.
There was more, however. In addition to requiring that the village cease all opposition to Koshkonong Solar, Schultz and Herl said a deal hinged on the village offering tax incremental financing for their development.
Schultz and Herl, the Hinchleys and Invenergy also asked that the Cambridge Village Board issue a new letter of support for the solar project, and asked that it publicly declare its support for developing the Hinchleys’ 114 acres with TIF assistance.
In its Sept. 24 letter, the Cambridge Village Board said it was “very supportive of seeing development occur on the Hinchey’s land.”
“The issue before the village is not, however, simply a matter of whether the village supports Tom and Mike’s development plans. Rather, the question is whether the village is proposed to foreclose on the possibility of any other village growth on its western border in exchange for Koshkonong’s release of the Hinchley property from its solar project,” the letter said, going on to call the plans for the Hinchley property “particularly unreasonable considering that it is clear the Hinchley land is not necessary for Koshkonong’s project.”
“What Koshkonong proposes is not a win-win-win-win situation. It is a proposal that holds a gun to the head of the village of Cambridge forcing it to accept a frozen western border and forgo any possibility of expansion for decades to come,” the letter said.
The village went on to propose what it called an “amicable resolution” that would involve removing land zoned for residential and mixed use development, between U.S. 12-18 and County Road PQ, from the solar project; relocating a proposed battery storage area; and widening the setbacks along the highway.
The village also asked that some other concerns be addressed, including potential financial harm to the Cambridge schools.
At the Sept. 28 meeting, Cambridge resident Blake Sollenberger called the proposed land deal “insulting.”
“Everyone who is here is here because they love this town and when you love something you don’t threaten it, you don’t punish it, you fight for it,” Sollenberger said. “Do we see Invenergy fighting for Cambridge? No. So don’t give an inch. Don’t let them take advantage of Cambridge.”
Jamie Downing said she’s trying to sell her home on the edge of the village and is concerned that word of the proposed solar farm is turning off potential buyers.
“As soon as people hear about this project they want nothing to do with Cambridge,” she said. “They have expressed concern about the scale (of the solar project), environmental impacts, esthetics.”
If the solar farm goes through “I think Cambridge is not going to be the place that people are looking to relocate to. I think our town is probably going to lose big time in people that have resources and things to offer this community, who are no longer interested in living here.”
Also speaking at the Sept. 28 village board meeting, Dan Litchfield, a lead developer with Invenergy, said he appreciated the community input, adding that “I think it’s important that we get our energy from cleaner sources, and local sources, that create economic development in rural areas.”
He said the letter from the village was “clearly not going to resolve anything right away but I do appreciate the discussion. We’ve had a great deal of back and forth on this project. It’s obviously a complicated thing, with a lot of considerations.”