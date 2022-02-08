Deerfield school board continues to review dress code

The Deerfield School Board is continuing to talk about possible changes to the student dress code.
During its Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, Feb. 7, the school board reviewed recommended changes to the existing standards.
The conversation about updating the dress code began last fall by Deerfield High School student Moli Haak.
Haak presented a letter in the fall that asked the board to allow midriff-showing shirts and asked for an explanation to help students understand why the dress code is in place and what it contains.
The current language, Superintendent Michelle Jensen said in the fall, was non-specific, brief and didn’t provide any further explanation other than what was written.
At the Feb. 7 meeting, Jensen shared the proposed updated language:
“Student dress helps set the tone of the school and has an influence on the school environment and student behavior. The purpose of the dress code is to permit students to wear comfortable clothing and allow students to express identity through clothing of their choosing without the fear of judgement or punishment. Our goal is to be fair and equitable regardless of student body type or size, income, religion, ethnicity, race, sex, gender identification, gender expression, sexual orientation, culture, and self identification.”
The modifications add more detail and include gender neutral language, Jensen said.
Also proposed to be added is a statement that student dress must not disrupt the education process nor interfere with learning or safety, and that all dress code conflicts will be handled with discretion.
Deerfield’s current dress code policy is from Neola, a company dedicated to helping districts set standards for educational excellence.
Since fall, the board has discussed how to address shirt lengths, body types and has weighed the idea that students should dress for success.
“I think it’s nice that we had the opportunity, that the kids had the opportunity to see we took it seriously,” board member Sandy Fischer said on Feb. 7. There’s “some things that may not be what they want but there’s discussion for change.”
The proposed dress code update will be up for approval at the board’s next regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Deerfield High School.