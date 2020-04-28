Some local businesses that recently shut due to COVID-19 — or didn’t open at the start of their usual seasons — are reawakening.
Quilted Oak and Ice Cream on Main Street in Deerfield voluntarily shut down on March 23, after being reduced to carryout and curbside sales. It will reopen with limited carryout services on Thursday April 30.
And the golf course at Lake Ripley Country Club reopened last week as the state eased COVID-19 restrictions on some nonessential businesses, including golf courses.
In new rules announced last week, the state Department of Health Services said golf course could open on April 24, if fees were paid over the phone or online. Clubhouses and pro shops had to remain closed.
Additionally, the state said last week, any businesses not considered essential could begin on April 24 to make deliveries and mailings and could offer curb-side pick-up. Arts and crafts stores could expand their curbside pickup options, the state said. And non-essential construction and lawn care companies could restart.
Then, in a follow-up announcement on Monday, April 27, more restrictions were lifted.
Beginning Wednesday, April 29, the updated order said, businesses that could restart included those in which goods and animals were dropped off and picked up, such as dog groomers and small engine repair shops. Also beginning on April 29, outdoor recreational rentals, such as boats, golf carts, kayaks and ATVs could restart, as could automatic and self-service car washes, according to a release from the governor’s office.
And golf courses could peel back more of their COVID-19 closure layers, the state said.
Lake Ripley Country Club
Normally, Lake Ripley Country Club opens its 18-hole golf course on April 1.
General manager Greg Engelstad said that was delayed nearly a month, with the course finally re-opening on Friday April 24, but only to walkers, with no carts allowed.
That changed on Wednesday April 29, with both private and rental carts now allowed, based the state’s updated order. There are still some rules: those from different households must ride separately, for instance.
Englestad said most golf carts used at Lake Ripley are privately owned, and many members pay to store them there year-round.
Not allowing carts still left about half of the club’s members sidelined, Engelstad said.
This week’s update “was really welcome news,” Engelstad said. “This is huge.”
“It certainly provides a much greater opportunity for our members to play,” he said. “For many of our older members, it’s difficult to walk 18 holes.”
Also beginning Wednesday, April 29, Engelstad said the country club will begin serving carryout food. At first, he said, it will be simple things like sodas. It hopes to expand that in coming weeks to sandwiches and by mid-May to reinstate full carryout meals including Friday fish fry.
Engelstad said the clubhouse could have remained open for fish fry and other carryout meals in April but didn’t because without the golfers present, it wasn’t certain there would have been enough potential diners to be worth it.
Engelstad stressed that both indoor and outdoor patio seating remain closed.
He said the weeks of closure have also allowed the country club to prepare to bring staff back safely, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Quilted Oak and Ice Cream
Quilted Oak and Ice Cream owners Greg and Beth Welsh said they could have remained open with carryout service in April but “we just didn’t feel like we could do it safely until we had a chance to get a plan together,” Greg Welsh said.
On Thursday April 30, exactly a year since its doors first opened, the ice cream shop will come back in a limited way.
The Welshes said they’ve installed a pass-through window in their front vestibule and have put a card reader there, to allow for no-contact service.
“We’re just trying to keep contact down as much as possible. We don’t want to get sick and we don’t want to pass it to anybody,” Greg Welsh said.
Initially, they’ll sell ice cream pints as well as small packages of cones and sprinkles and the makings for root beer floats. They encourage those with cell phones to call in orders when they arrive, to staff who will be inside.
The back patio will remain closed.
Welsh said the hope is to soon bring back pizza and sandwiches.
“We’ll start out slow and see how it works,” he said.
Reopening “feels good,” he added.
Hours for opening week are 12-7 p.m. Thursday and 3-8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Beyond that, watch for updates on the shop’s social media page, Welsh said.
