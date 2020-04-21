The four of us have administered well over 175 elections in our careers, and we have never experienced anything like we did on Election Day, April 7.
From an administrative perspective, the rules were changing daily, the election was on, then off, then back on and poll workers were unable to work due to their age and/or their high-risk status to COVID-19. However, what we saw from the community was nothing short of amazing.
While we were not getting appropriate, definitive or timely direction from the state regarding the election, residents stepped up as poll workers, donated personal protective gear and supported us from start to finish. On Election Day, voters were patient, understanding and embraced the election head on, all while practicing social distancing. We hope to not have to go through anything like this in the future, but if we do, we know the community will be ready.
Thank you for being active, supportive and engaged in the community, but most of all for your support during this difficult time for everyone. It’s an honor to serve you and witness all the great things we can accomplish together!
-Lisa Moen and Barb Goeckner, Administrator/Clerk/Treasurer and Deputy Clerk/Treasurer/Administrator, Village of Cambridge and Chris Astrella and Susan Dascenzo, Clerk/Treasurer and Deputy Clerk/Treasurer, Town of Oakland
