Evenson named state Honey Queen

A Cambridge native is serving as this year’s Wisconsin Honey Queen, an educational role promoting Wisconsin bees and beekeepers.
Anna Evenson of Cambridge was selected as the 2021 Wisconsin Honey Producers Association’s Honey Queen.
Evenson grew up in Cambridge and graduated from Cambridge High School in 2018. She’s now a junior at UW-Platteville, studying dairy science and public relations.
The Wisconsin Honey Queen is an educational position, said Honey Queen chairperson Mary Kettlewell, used to “promote honey and the beekeeping industry.”
Evenson has been tasked with teaching people across the state about the benefits of honey and the importance of bees.
“I love that this position gives me the chance to teach and educate people,” Evenson said.
Evenson is making both virtual and in-person appearances until November 2021 at schools, farmers markets, civic groups like the Lions and Rotary clubs, and professional beekeeping organizations.
The Honey Queen is also slated to appear at the Wisconsin State Fair, educating people about bees and honey, a task Evenson is excited about.
Evenson said her public appearances are starting to pick up, and are bringing her back to Cambridge.
She recently visited a class of Cambridge Elementary School fourth-graders, to teach them about bees and honey.
She also plans to return to her 4-H club, Lake Ripley 4-H, to lead an activity. Evenson was a member of Cambridge 4-H as a child, then became Lake Ripley 4-H’s first president, and is wrapping up her time in Cambridge FFA.
As a CES and a local 4-H alumna, these appearances as Honey Queen are coming “full-circle,” she said.
It “felt really really good just to give back to the school that was a big part of my childhood,” Evenson said. These appearances meant “being able to return the favor for all the years they spent teaching me and helping me grow.”
During public appearances, Evenson hopes that people will learn three things — the importance of honey bees for pollinating, why to buy honey locally, and that the best practice is to “let the bee be.”
“We’re a big agricultural state, people don’t realize how big of a job honey bees have in our industry,” Evenson said.
Because honey bees are so important to agriculture and honey production, Evenson hopes to teach people not to harm them; she calls them “docine creatures.”
“She’s just working and trying to produce honey for her family...let them do their thing,” she said.
Evenson added that honey has many benefits as a food, doesn’t expire, and purchasing it locally supports local business owners.
While she had no previous experience with beekeeping, her background in agriculture and dairy were strong connections. And she’s starting to learn the new trade, recently attending a beekeeping workshop and working on setting up her own hive. ,
“(I’m) excited to have my own hive so I can actually speak from experience. It’s something totally new for me that I’m really pumped to get going,” she said.
Evenson said she applied for the position after learning about beekeeping from a neighbor. She values the educational part of the role, and loves meeting new people.
“Growing up I did 4-H and FFA, and I loved doing speaking events. I’m not afraid of large crowds,” Evenson said.
Kettlewell called Evenson an “energetic and intelligent woman” and a strong communicator.
“It’s really quite an honor to work with her,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.